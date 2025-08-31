Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Rayo Vallecano: Joan Garcia Rescues a Point in 1–1 Draw
Barcelona settled for a 1–1 draw in their visit to Rayo Vallecano in one of the worst performances of the Hansi Flick era.
The pitch at the Estadio de Vallecas was in questionable condition, compromising the quality on the pitch. Barcelona struggled to assume their usual dominance of the game, with a number of players struggling to control the ball while also repeatedly losing their footing.
Rayo Vallecano were the better side in the opening exchanges, but Joan García made a couple of outstanding saves to keep the game scoreless.
It took yet another magical moment from Lamine Yamal to put Barcelona ahead. The teenager made a fantastic dribble on the edge of the box and was then brought down inside the penalty area. Match referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer pointed to the spot immediately. It was a controversial call, especially considering a systems malfunction saw VAR be unavailable for much of the match.
Yamal stepped up himself and dispatched the penalty with confidence to give Barcelona the lead late in the first half. Dani Olmo had a golden opportunity to double Barça’s lead before the break, but his short-distance shot went over the crossbar after a rebound fell perfectly into his path.
Flick’s side completely collapsed in the second half, looking overwhelmed by a side that began dominating proceedings. The German looked for answers on his bench, but only García was able to contain the onslaught from Iñigo Pérez’s side.
The hosts finally found their equalizer in the 67th minute. Fran Pérez was left completely unmarked at the far post, allowing the substitute to volleyed an effort that hit the crossbar and went in to make it 1–1.
Rayo Vallecano appeared to score the match-winner in the 85th minuted after Sergio Camello tucked in a rebound after yet another García save, but the goal was disallowed for offsides.
Although Rayo pressured Barcelona until the end, they couldn’t find a way past García, who salvaged a draw for the Catalans. Barcelona have now won just once in their last five visits to the ground and go into the international break with plenty to work on.
Player ratings from the game below.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Rayo Vallecano (4-2-3-1)
*Ratings Provided by FotMob*
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Joan Garcia
8.4
RB: Jules Koundé
7.3
CB: Eric García
7.1
CB: Andres Christensen
6.7
LB: Alejandro Balde
7.0
CM: Frenkie de Jong
8.1
CM: Pedri
7.3
RW: Lamine Yamal
8.7
AM: Dani Olmo
6.2
LW: Raphinha
6.5
ST: Ferran Torres
6.7
SUB: Marcus Rashford (62’ for Raphinha)
6.3
SUB: Fermín López (62’ for Olmo)
6.5
SUB: Gerard Martín (78’ for Balde)
6.5
SUB: Robert Lewandowski (78’ for Torres)
5.9
Subs not used: Wojciech Szczęsny (GK), Diego Kochen (GK), Pau Cubarsí, Ronald Araújo, Jofre Torrents, Marc Casadó, Dro Fernández, Antonio Fernández
Player of the Match: Lamine Yamal
Rayo Vallecano (4-2-3-1): Augusto Batalla; Andrei Rațiu, Florian Lejeune, Luiz Felipe, Pep Chavarria; Pathe Ciss, Unai López; Isi Palazón, Pedro Díaz, Álvaro García; Jorge de Frutos
Substitutes: Fran Pérez, Oscar Valentín, Sergio Camello, Alfonso Espino, Gerard Gumbau