Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Espanyol: La Liga
Barcelona make the short trip across town to take on city rival Espanyol on Thursday.
Having edged a seven-goal thriller with Real Madrid at the weekend and moved seven points clear of second place, Barcelona are within a whisker of clinching the La Liga title. Hansi Flick has already claimed the Supercopa de España and Copa del Rey during his debut season in charge, with the domestic treble almost complete.
La Blaugrana were forced to work hard for victory against the defending champions they're soon to dethrone but will likely name a strong lineup for the trip to Espanyol regardless of fatigue. Even a half-baked Barcelona team should taste victory against their fellow Catalans.
Here is how Barcelona could line up.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Espanyol (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny— The Poland international has a propensity for giving away penalties in a Barcelona shirt - often as a result of Flick's incredibly high line - and was culpable of gifting Madrid a spot kick at the weekend.
RB: Eric García—García has been filling in for the injured Jules Koundé at right back and has found his goalscoring touch. He's scored in his last two matches and is proving a capable deputy.
CB: Ronald Araújo—With Iñigo Martínez suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card in La Liga last time out, Araújo should come back into the team - although he now faces competition from Andreas Christensen.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—The youngster endured a difficult afternoon in El Clásico and gifted Madrid their opener with the help of Szczęsny. He will be aiming to show greater composure against Espanyol.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Balde returned from the bench at the weekend having missed the last month of action and could come back into the starting lineup in place of second-choice left back Gerard Martín.
DM: Frenkie de Jong—De Jong has been integral to Flick's first season success and the Dutchman should be offered a rest once the title has been wrapped up as Marc Casadó closes in on a return to action.
DM: Pedri—Barcelona's midfield maestro will be eager to unlock Espanyol's iffy defence, who are without a clean sheet in their past four La Liga matches.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Another magical Yamal goal was vital in Barcelona's weekend comeback against Madrid, with the winger continually producing mammoth moments for La Blaugrana.
AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo's strongest performances have generally come in La Liga this term and the Spaniard has managed nine goals and two assists in the competition. The Barcelona-born midfielder briefly played in Espanyol's youth setup.
LW: Raphinha—Raphinha managed another brace at the weekend as he continues his charge towards the Ballon d'Or. He's accumulated an astonishing 56 goals and assists in just 54 matches this season.
ST: Ferran Torres—With Robert Lewandowski still battling fitness issues, Torres should lead the line again on Thursday. The underappreciated forward produced a hat-trick of assists against Los Blancos.