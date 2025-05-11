Barcelona 4–3 Real Madrid: Player Ratings as Barca Close in on La Liga Title
Barcelona completed their season sweep against Real Madrid with a 4–3 victory over their bitter rivals, all-but securing the Spanish crown along the way.
With the La Liga title on the line, Barcelona and Real Madrid clashed at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys for the final El Clásico of the season. The visitors got off to a dream start when Kylian Mbappé bagged a brace in the first 14 minutes of the match, breaking Real Madrid's debut season goalscoring record.
The rest of the half was all Barcelona. A flurry of defensive mistakes from Los Blancos, including a poor performance from Lucas Vázquez on the right flank, left the door open for the Catalans' ferocious attack to pounce. Eric García found the first in the 19th minute and then Lamine Yamal curled Barcelona's second into the back of the net. Raphinha joined the goalscoring party thanks to a lovely ball from Pedri, and the Brazilian bagged a brace right on halftime, sending Barcelona down the tunnel with a 4–2 lead.
Barcelona had several golden opportunities to put the game away early in the second half, but a few brilliant saves from Thibaut Courtois denied the Catalans from finding a fifth goal. Instead, it was Mbappé who found the back of the net in the 70th minute to complete his hat trick and give Real Madrid a glimmer of hope.
In the end, though, a comeback was not on the cards for Los Blancos. Barcelona walked away with all three points and ended the season with four wins against their biggest rivals. Now seven points clear atop the table, Barcelona can all-but celebrate the La Liga title while Real Madrid will end their campaign without a major trophy.
Check out the player ratings from the thrilling El Clásico below.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny
5.3/10
RB: Eric García
7.8/10
CB: Pau Cubarsí
6.5/10
CB: Iñigo Martínez
6.4/10
LB: Gerard Martín
6.2/10
DM: Frenkie de Jong
7.2/10
DM: Pedri
8/10
RW: Lamine Yamal
8.9/10
AM: Dani Olmo
6.4/10
LW: Raphinha
9/10
ST: Ferran Torres
9.2/10
SUB: Alejandro Balde (57' for Martín)
6.5/10
SUB: Andreas Christensen (57' for Cubarsí)
6.6/10
SUB: Fermín López (77' for Olmo)
6.3/10
SUB: Héctor Fort (77' for García)
6/10
SUB: Gavi (89' for Torres)
N/A
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Thibaut Courtois
5.5/10
RB: Lucas Vázquez
4.9/10
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni
6/10
CB: Raúl Asencio
5.4/10
LB: Fran García
5.4/10
DM: Fede Valverde
5.9/10
DM: Dani Ceballos
3.5/10
RW: Arda Güler
6.2/10
AM: Jude Bellingham
6.8/10
LW: Vinícius Júnior
7.9/10
ST: Kylian Mbappé
9.5/10
SUB: Brahim Díaz (46' for Güler)
6.6/10
SUB: Luka Modrić (52' for Ceballos)
6.8/10
SUB: Endrick (84' for Vázquez)
N/A
SUB: Víctor Muñoz (88' for Vinícius Júnior)
N/A