Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Como: Flick Forced Into Changes
Barcelona close out preseason on Sunday against Como in the annual Joan Gamper Trophy game.
Summer plans have taken an interesting turn in Catalonia over the past couple of days with defender Iñigo Martínez leaving the club on a free transfer to Al Nassr and striker Robert Lewandowski suffering a hamstring injury in training.
As such, Hansi Flick could hand opportunities to key players looking to establish themselves as starters as the Catalans look to defend their La Liga trophy and improve on a Champions League semifinal exit.
Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford are the likeliest options to lead the line, and Flick could use the game as a test for the latter, whose versatility was a large part of the reason Barcelona signed him on loan from Manchester United.
Here’s how Barcelona could line up in the Joan Gamper Trophy game when they welcome back former midfielder and Como manager Cesc Fàbregas.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Como (4-2-3-1)
GK: Joan García—The summer signing is set to be Barcelona’s number one after his big move from Espanyol earlier in the summer.
RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé has played well this preseason as he looks to command the right flank in Flick’s second season.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—The Spaniard is in for more minutes this season given Iñigo Martínez’s shocking free transfer this week.
CB: Ronald Araújo—The Uruguayan defender is back to being vice-captain after Marc-André ter Stegen was restored as captain, but the goalkeeper’s injury means he’ll wear the armband regardless.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Balde is best as a complete fullback getting up and down the left flank and enabling his left forward to invert and put pressure on central defenders.
DM: Pedri—Pedri is the heart of the Barcelona midfield and should get some meaningful minutes in the tank in the final tune-up.
DM: Frenkie de Jong—The Dutchman is close to signing a new contract and should pair Pedri in the double pivot.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Yamal assisted last time out against Daegu and should at least get 45 minutes before Mallorca.
AM: Dro Fernández—The La Masia talent turning heads this summer gets another start considering Dani Olmo is a doubt for the game.
LW: Raphinha—Raphinha is one of Barcelona’s best players. While he has struggled in the goal department this preseason, the Brazilian remains first-choice on the left.
ST: Marcus Rashford—Flick could make the call to give Rashford the start, with Lewandowski recovering from a hamstring injury. If Rashford impresses, he could lead the line against Mallorca.