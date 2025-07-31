Frenkie de Jong ‘Reveals’ Contract Decision Amid Premier League Interest
Frenkie de Jong’s possible departure from Barcelona has been a massive talking point in recent transfer windows. However, after returning to his best form during Hansi Flick’s first season with the club, all signs point towards the Dutch midfielder extending his stay in Catalonia.
Following Barcelona’s 7–3 preseason victory over FC Seoul, De Jong spoke to the media and was asked about the status of his long awaited contract extension. Though he hasn’t put pen to paper yet, De Jong has a clear idea of what the future holds for him.
“No, I haven’t renewed [his contract] yet, or else you’d already know about it,” De Jong said. “But I’m very happy at Barça, from what I know Barça are very happy with me. So, that‘s it. At the end of the day I’m going to renew.”
When asked if he wanted to stay and if the contract renewal was close to being finalized, De Jong simply responded, “Yes.”
The Dutch midfielder joined Barcelona in 2019 after his breakout with Ajax and is now the second longest tenured player in Barça’s senior squad, only behind club captain Marc-André ter Stegen.
Though De Jong’s Barcelona career has been a rollercoaster, 2025 has arguably witnessed his best form in a Blaugrana shirt, forming a dazzling partnership with Pedri in Flick’s double pivot in midfield.
Top Premier League teams have been linked with De Jong for years. Most recently, Arsenal were said to have an interest in luring the Dutch international to London. In 2022, Barcelona and Manchester United were details away from reaching an agreement for De Jong’s transfer, but the midfielder rejected the move to United.
After Jules Koundé confirmed he’s days away from signing a contract extension, De Jong appears to be on the same boat. Reports coming from Spain indicate that the new proposed contract renewal would see the Dutch stay in Barcelona until 2028, with an option to add an extra year.
At 28-years-old, De Jong has become one of the leaders of Barça’s young squad, wearing the captain’s armband on numerous occasions a season ago.