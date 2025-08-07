Report: Barcelona Lose First Choice Defender in Shock Free Transfer
In one of the more shocking transfers of the summer, Barcelona defender Iñigo Martínez is set to leave the club and join Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.
The 34-year-old defender will sign for Al Nassr on a free transfer, signing a contract through June 2026 with an option for an extra year attached, Fabrizio Romano reports. There was a contract clause reportedly that allowed for a free exit which the player activated.
Barcelona won’t recoup any financial value from the deal as the player’s contract is set to be terminated immediately. A move that on the surface might not send shockwaves given Barcelona’s star power, but Martínez was a valued contributor last season.
After joining Barcelona in 2023, the 34-year-old made 46 appearances in all competitions last season under Hansi Flick. He started in 11 of 13 Champions League games missing two league phase matches—due to a hamstring injury suffered in the Spanish Super Cup final—and was rested in the second leg of the quarterfinals having a 4–0 lead on aggregate against Borussia Dortmund.
In La Liga, Martínez made 28 starts missing three games through injury and one through yellow card accumulation. He was a vital piece in Barcelona’s domestic unbeaten run from Jan. 18 through May 18. He also completed the full 120 minutes in the Copa del Rey final for the Catalans’ second trophy of a first-ever domestic treble. If not for the injury, Martínez likely would’ve remained a consistent starter under Flick.
While losing Martínez affects the defense, it’s a bigger blow given the reported contract termination and Barcelona’s unwanted headlines surrounding their financial woes. The club fell under heavy scrutiny last season amid registration issues with Dani Olmo that have boiled over into the summer amid the chase for Nico Williams which fizzled out. Barcelona ended up signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford on loan, but question marks remain around his registration as well.
Though, the move could free up funds on the wage bill to register another summer signing: Joan García. The former Espanyol goalkeeper is set to take over starting duties from the injured Marc-André ter Stegen, whose future is also under heavy scrutiny.