Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Daegu FC: Flick to Name Strong Side
Barcelona continue their pre-season preparations for the 2025–26 campaign on Monday when they face South Korea’s Daegu FC.
La Blaugrana have already breezed past Vissel Kobe and FC Seoul during their tour of Asia, firing seven past the latter during a goal-fest in the South Korean capital. They will be keen to notch a third straight victory against out-of-form Daegu.
Hansi Flick has fielded impressive starting lineups during Barça’s first two friendlies and is unlikely to change tack on Monday. Their first-choice XI should start but expect sweeping changes as the game progresses.
Here’s how Barça could line up.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Daegu (4-2-3-1)
GK: Joan García—The goalkeeper hasn’t been overly tested since his summer switch from Espanyol, and he was helpless as he conceded two during his first-half outing against Seoul.
RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé impressed during Thursday’s victory and should earn more minutes on Monday as Barça’s undisputed right back. He’s unlikely to have a difficult time up against Daegu’s sub-par attack.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—Cesinha is arguably Daegu’s only major threat in the final third, but the Brazilian veteran should be thwarted by Barça’s impressive teenager.
CB: Ronald Araújo—Flick half-heartedly poured water on rumors regarding an Araújo exit this summer and he continues to put his faith in the Uruguayan during pre-season.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Balde will be expected to bomb up and down the wing on Monday, providing plenty of attacking support without having too much defending to do.
DM: Pedri—Pedri served up a typically classy performance against Seoul last time out and he continues to be the beating heart of an impressive Barça midfield.
DM: Frenkie de Jong—The Dutchman has revealed he’s close to signing a new contract with La Blaugrana after consistent exit rumors, and he remains integral to Barça’s system under Flick.
RW: Lamine Yamal—The youngster flexed his attacking muscles against Seoul as he bagged a brace, notching two characteristically sleek strikes. He will be keen to fill his boots against Daegu.
AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo assisted one of Yamal’s strikes in Seoul, improving upon a tame performance against Vissel Kobe. Daegu will be fearing a creative masterclass from the attacking midfielder.
LW: Raphinha—Raphinha is without a goal or assist in pre-season, something that’s likely to change against Daegu on Monday. The Brazilian will want to build some goalscoring momentum ahead of the new campaign.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—Barça will need to uncover Lewandowski’s long-term successor in the near future but the Poland international continues to score at an impressive rate. He managed his first of pre-season last time out.