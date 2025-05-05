Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Inter: Champions League
Quadruple-chasing Barcelona visit San Siro for the second leg of their all-square Champions League semifinal against Inter on Tuesday night.
A chaotic first leg in Catalonia required the hosts to fight back on two occasions. Hansi Flick's side were stunned by two early Inter goals, and when it looked like they'd take control of the tie after restoring parity, Denzel Dumfries struck again from a set-piece to put Inter 3-2 up.
A 3-3 draw leaves the tie in the balance, with Barca requiring a stellar display in Italy to reach their first Champions League final in a decade.
Flick rotated heavily for Barca's domestic victory over Real Valladolid at the weekend, and here's the lineup he could pick for Tuesday's second leg.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Inter (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczesny–– Marc-Andre ter Stegen is back for Barcelona after spending months on the sidelines, but Flick could retain his faith in veteran shot-stopper Szczesny for the second leg.
RB: Eric Garcia–– Jules Kounde has been a constant for the Blaugrana this season, but he'll miss out on Tuesday due to a hamstring injury. Barca aren't blessed with natural replacements, but Garcia came on for the Frenchman last week.
CB: Ronald Araujo–– The Catalonians missed Araujo's aerial ability in the first leg, as Inter ran riot from set-pieces. The defender's inclusion is necessary in Milan.
CB: Pau Cubarsi–– The young defender didn't feature at all on Saturday, so he'll be pretty fresh for the return leg in Milan.
LB: Inigo Martinez–– Martinez isn't the ideal solution at left-back with Alejandro Balde still out. However, Flick should trust the veteran over underwhelming La Masia starlets Gerard Martin and Hector Fort. He's got a better chance of containing Dumfries.
CM: Pedri–– Flick opted to start Pedri on Saturday, but the Spaniard fortunately came out of the contest unscathed. A majestic performer this season, he'll do battle with the indefatigable Nicolo Barella again on Tuesday.
CM: Frenkie de Jong–– A regular during the second half of the season, De Jong is a sure bet to start alongside Pedri in Milan. The Dutchman, along with his pivot partner, has a big role to play in containing Inter's slick attacking transitions.
RW: Lamine Yamal–– Was last Wednesday the night Lamine Yamal announced himself to the world? Obviously not, but the 17-year-old took the first leg by the scruff of the neck and single-handedly got Barca back into the tie. Inter must make a concerted effort to slow him down.
AM: Dani Olmo–– Fermin Lopez was the match-winner at Valladolid, but Olmo will likely be preferred in Flick's team on Tuesday.
LW: Raphinha–– The Brazilian was relatively subdued in the first leg, but as has so often been the case this season, Raphinha produced a huge moment. His wicked strike from distance led to Yann Sommer's own goal which means the tie is all-square heading to Milan.
ST: Robert Lewandowski–– Lewandowski has spent a month on the sidelines but has been included in the travelling squad to Italy. Fit again, the striker is a sure bet to start over Ferran Torres.