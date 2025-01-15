Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Betis: Copa del Rey
Four days after winning the Spanish Super Cup, Barcelona must turn their attention to their Copa del Rey round of 16 match against Real Betis.
Despite a disappointing end to 2024, Barcelona have started the new year looking better than ever. The Catalans have won all three of their matches in 2025, including the Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid. Barcelona secured their first trophy under Hansi Flick with a dominant 2–5 victory over their biggest rivals.
The Catalans only had a brief moment to celebrate the title before returning to Barcelona and preparing for Real Betis. The last time the two sides faced one another, Barcelona only managed a 2–2 draw with Manuel Pellegrini's men. Now, with a trip to the Copa del Rey quarterfinals on the line, Barcelona will look to put in a better effort at home.
Flick will still be without the injured Marc-André ter Stegen and Marc Bernal, as well as Iñigo Martínez, who suffered a hamstring injury against Real Madrid. Wojciech Szczęsny will also miss the clash after receiving a straight red card in the Spanish Super Cup final.
Here's how Barcelona could lineup against Real Betis on Jan. 15.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Betis (4-2-3-1)
GK: Iñaki Peña— The Spaniard will get the nod between the posts after Szczęsny's red card.
RB: Jules Koundé—The right back has the tough job of keeping Giovani Lo Celso, who leads Real Betis with eight goals this season, off the scoresheet.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—At just 17 years old, Cubarsí is already set to make his 53rd appearance for Barcelona.
CB: Ronald Araújo—The Uruguayan will earn his second start since returning from injury while Martínez is sidelined.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Balde scored his first goal of the season in the Spanish Super Cup final.
DM: Marc Casadó—Casadó has been one of the surprises under Flick and continues to impress alongside Pedri.
DM: Pedri—The 22-year-old was the best midfielder on the pitch for either side in El Clásico.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Yamal found the back of the net in both the Spanish Super cup semifinal and final, showing no signs of the ankle injury that kept him sidelined for a month.
AM: Gavi—Dani Olmo could return to the starting XI for the Catalans, but it is hard to deny Gavi, who already has two assists and one goal in his last four starts.
LW: Raphinha—The Brazilian scored a brace against Real Madrid to continue his career-defining season on the left wing.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—Lewandowski comes into the Copa del Rey fixture with 26 goals to his name across all competitions.