Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona: Player Ratings as Catalans Win First Trophy Under Hansi Flick
Barcelona eviscerated Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final to claim their first piece of silverware under Hansi Flick.
Both sides came out firing in the second El Clásico of the season, but it was Kylian Mbappé who found the game's opening goal inside of five minutes. The Frenchman linked up with Vinícius Júnior on the counter attack to give Real Madrid the 1–0 lead.
Barcelona were ruthless in their response, though, and scored four goals in 33 minutes to head into the locker room up 4–1. Lamine Yamal started the comeback with a clinical finish that beat three Real Madrid defenders and Thibaut Courtois. Robert Lewandowski then gave the Catalans the lead from the spot before Raphinha buried a header to take full control of the game. Even Alejandro Balde joined in on the scoring.
Hansi Flick's men did not take their foot off the gas in the second half and Raphinha bagged Barcelona's fifth goal in the 48th minute. Things took a turn for the Catalans when Wojciech Szczęsny was sent off for a poor tackle on Mbappé, who was through on goal. Rodrygo pulled one back for Los Blancos with a lovely free kick, but not even Real Madrid could mount a comeback this significant.
Barcelona survived with 10 men and ended the night lifting the Spanish Super Cup at King Abdullah Sports City. The Catalans have now claimed their first title under Flick while Real Madrid lost their first final of the season.
Check out the player ratings from the Spanish Super Cup final below.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Thibaut Courtois
5.5/10
RB: Lucas Vázquez
5.2/10
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni
5/10
CB: Antonio Rüdiger
5/10
LB: Ferland Mendy
5/10
DM: Fede Valverde
5.8/10
DM: Eduardo Camavinga
4.8/10
RW: Rodrygo
8.2/10
AM: Jude Bellingham
7.1/10
LW: Vinícius Júnior
7.4/10
ST: Kylian Mbappé
8.3/10
SUB: Dani Ceballos (46' for Camavinga)
6.2/10
SUB: Raúl Asencio (52' for Vázquez)
7.1/10
SUB: Luka Modrić (64' for Tchouaméni)
6.7/10
SUB: Fran García (75' for Mendy)
6.6/10
SUB: Brahim Díaz (76' for Vinícius Júnior)
5.9/10
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny
5.5/10
RB: Jules Koundé
7.6/10
CB: Pau Cubarsí
6.1/10
CB: Iñigo Martínez
6.1/10
LB: Alejandro Balde
7.9/10
DM: Marc Casadó
6.6/10
DM: Pedri
7.4/10
RW: Lamine Yamal
8.3/10
AM: Gavi
7.1/10
LW: Raphinha
9.4/10
ST: Robert Lewandowski
8.5/10
SUB: Ronald Araújo (28' for Martínez)
6.3/10
SUB: Iñaki Peña (59' for Gavi)
7/10
SUB: Dani Olmo (59' for Yamal)
6.9/10
SUB: Raphinha (79' for Ferran Torres)
6.1/10