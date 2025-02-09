Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Sevilla: La Liga
Barcelona continue their efforts to hunt down both Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid in La Liga when they visit Sevilla at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.
Last weekend, Hansi Flick's side won consecutive league matches for the first time since November and followed it up with a dominant 5–0 win over Valencia to punch their ticket to the Copa del Rey semifinals. The Catalans continue to be a goalscoring machine, as they appear to be reaching the level that saw them soar during the opening three months of the season.
Barcelona must take advantage of the opportunity in front of them. With the Madrid derby as the highlight fixture of the weekend in Spain, one of Barça's title race rivals are guaranteed to drop points. Only four points separate the three title contenders going into matchweek 23, and a win would see Barcelona either overtake Atléti in second or get within striking distance of first place.
The Blaugrana are also getting healthier at the perfect time. Dani Olmo could start for the first time in three weeks and Íñigo Martínez is also back available after an injury during the Spanish Super Cup kept him out of action for a month. Flick will likely turn to his strongest side looking to leave Sevilla with three massive points.
Here's how Barcelona could lineup vs. Sevilla on Sunday, Feb. 9.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Sevilla (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—Barcelona are yet to lose with the Polish goalkeeper between the sticks.
RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé has formed a prosperous partnership with Lamine Yamal on the right wing.
CB: Ronald Araújo—Barcelona's captain will be fresh after he was given the night off in the mid-week victory over Valencia.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—Only Raphinha and Koundé have player more minutes than Cubarsí this season.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Balde continues to be solid running up and down Barcelona's left flank.
CM: Marc Casadó—Barça's breakout player of the season will once again anchor the midfield.
CM: Pedri—Every time Pedri is on the pitch the game is usually played at the tempo he dictates.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Barça's gem will look to add to his five goal tally in La Liga.
AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo returned from injury mid-week and could be poised to return to the XI.
RW: Raphinha—Raphinha has seven goal involvements in Barça's last five games.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—Lewandowski will look to score to open a bigger gap to Kylian Mbappé in the golden boot race.