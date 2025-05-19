Barcelona President Confirms New Contract for 'Genius' Is Imminent
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed it is simply a matter of time before Lamine Yamal extends his contract with the club.
The 17-year-old superstar, who has scored 18 goals and contributed 25 assists across all competitions for Barcelona this season, has firmly established himself as one of Europe‘s top forwards and there have even been calls for him to pick up this year‘s Ballon d‘Or award.
Amid all his on-field success, Yamal is approaching the final year of his current contract, which was restricted in both duration and finances by La Liga rules relating to players under 18 years old when he signed it in the summer of 2023.
While there may be concerns about his future on paper, Laporta assured fans there is nothing to worry about as the terms of a new contract have already been fully agreed with Yamal.
“Lamine’s contract renewal has already been agreed upon, and all that remains is the official signing,” Laporta revealed. “He is a genius who enjoys playing for Barcelona, has friends at the club and is part of a generation that has a strong bond with his teammates.”
Some had questioned whether Barcelona would have the financial freedom to pay Yamal a salary befitting a player of his talent but, once again, Laporta was confident there is nothing to worry about in that respect.
“At Barcelona, we pay players according to their abilities," he stressed. “We are a club that pays well. We also say that there is no better place than Barcelona.
“Something similar happened to me with Lionel Messi, when Inter were trying to sign him and in the end, we all decided, including Messi’s father, that Barcelona had the best project for him and it was the right decision because he became the best in history. At only 17, Lamine is among the best players in the world and he feels comfortable here, as does his family.”