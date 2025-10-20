Barcelona President Accuses Referees of Real Madrid Bias After Hansi Flick Red Card
Barcelona president Joan Laporta did not hold back with his assessment of the refereeing in Saturday’s 2–1 win over Girona, suggesting officials are out to punish the reigning La Liga champions.
Manager Hansi Flick was sent off during the late stages of the game after his sarcastic applause of a decision from referee Jesús Gil Manzano was quickly followed up by an obscene gesture, which means he will now serve a touchline ban when Barcelona travel to face Real Madrid on Oct. 26.
In the Barça General Assembly just hours later, Laporta spoke at length about off-field happenings at the club, but the president could not resist the opportunity to suggest there is a “white hand” in the refereeing department.
“If there isn’t one, it looks very much like one,” Laporta said.
“We’ve appealed both cards to our coach. The referee overstepped his bounds. I know it’s difficult to get his suspension overturned, but I’ve told the manager we’re with him.
“I didn’t like the referee’s attitude. This man has always sent off all the players who stand out. He has a résumé to show for it. We always think nothing will happen... and it always ends up happening. Much more so before an important match.
“Flick was hurt by his behavior. He told me it wasn’t like him. I told him he looked good while doing the gesture. And on top of that, they pushed him to the limit with the cards. The referee gave him the second one and kept an eye on him to see how he reacted. Man, turn around and that’s it... I ask for a round of applause for Hansi Flick.”
Gil Manzano has overseen 44 games involving Barcelona and has produced no fewer than 11 red cards to players across that time, 10 of which went to the Blaugrana. The likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Robert Lewandowski have all been given their marching orders by the official.
Deco: Referees Are Harsher Against Barcelona
Laporta was not alone in his criticism of La Liga’s officials, insisting Barcelona are often held to a higher standard than all the other teams in the division.
“The referees against us are always more rigorous, they go much further to the limit,” sporting director Deco claimed.
“Winning with Barça is always more complicated, but it gives you greater satisfaction. We fought hard against many things. It won't be an excuse, whatever the result against Madrid. We’re not going to get into this. There are very strict things against us. We’ll do what we have to do legally.”
Real Madrid head into the first Clásico with the advantage in the standings. Xabi Alonso’s side sit top of the table, two points clear of a Barcelona outfit battling significant injury concerns alongside Flick’s impending suspension.