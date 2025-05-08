What Is a Red Card in Soccer? Rules, Consequences and Examples
In soccer, the objective is simple: score more goals than your opponent over 90 minutes.
Each team starts with 11 players, including defenders to block attacks, midfielders to create chances, and strikers to score goals. Even with equal numbers, breaking down the opposition can be tough.
But when a team loses a player—or more—the challenge becomes much greater, which is what happens when a red is shown.
So, what exactly is a red card in soccer, and why do players receive one?
What Does a Red Card Mean in Soccer?
When a red card is shown in soccer, it means the player must leave the field immediately and cannot take any further part in the match.
A red card can be given directly for a serious offense, or it can result from receiving two yellow cards—also known as cautions—which add up to the same punishment.
To issue a red card, the referee stops play, reaches into their pocket, and holds the card up toward the offending player, who must leave the field before the match can continue.
Scenarios That Warrant a Red Card
There are several reasons why a player might be shown a direct red card in soccer.
According to the Football Association (FA), which is English soccer's governing body, these include: denying the opposing team a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity, serious foul play, violent conduct, and using offensive, insulting, or abusive language and gestures.
When awarding a red card for denying a goal-scoring opportunity, the referee must consider several factors, such as the distance between the offense and the goal, the direction of play, and the position of other defenders.
Serious foul play is defined as "a tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force or brutality." Violent conduct, meanwhile, occurs "when a player uses or attempts to use excessive force or brutality against an opponent when not challenging for the ball."
Red cards can also result from the accumulation of two yellow cards (or cautions). Cautionable offenses include deliberate handballs, persistent infringement of the rules, time-wasting, dissent, and late but non-dangerous tackles.
Consequences of Receiving a Red Card
The first and most obvious consequence of a red card is that the player receiving it must leave the field and can no longer take part in the match, putting their team at a numerical disadvantage for the rest of the game.
But the punishment doesn’t end there—red cards also carry suspensions for future matches.
The length of the ban depends on the nature of the offense. A red card resulting from two yellow cards typically leads to a one-game suspension. However, a straight red for serious foul play or violent conduct usually results in a three-game ban.
Each incident is usually reviewed individually, and suspensions can sometimes be extended or reduced depending on the circumstances.
Can a Red Card Be Overturned?
It is possible to overturn red cards, both during and after matches.
During the game, if a player is shown a direct red card and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) believes the decision was incorrect, they will advise the on-field referee to review the incident on a pitchside monitor. While the final decision remains with the referee, they may choose to overturn the red card if they agree it was a mistake—reducing it to a yellow card or dismissing it entirely.
However, the VAR is not permitted to intervene in incidents where a player is sent off due to a second yellow card.
If the red card stands during the match but the team believes it was unjust, they can appeal to their league’s governing body after the game. This typically involves a formal request and a review fee. If successful, the red card can be retrospectively overturned or the resulting suspension reduced, and the fee is returned.
Can a Coach Get a Red Card?
Yes, coaches can receive red and yellow cards, just like players.
Red card offenses for coaches include showing dissent toward match officials, acting in a provocative or inflammatory manner, entering the field of play to interfere with the match, using unauthorized electronic or communication equipment, and throwing or kicking objects—like water bottles or balls—with excessive force.
Cautionable (yellow card) offenses include delaying the restart of play, repeatedly leaving the technical area, persistently gesturing for cards, and showing a lack of respect toward officials.
When Were Red Cards Introduced?
The yellow and red card system seen in soccer today was first introduced at the 1970 FIFA World Cup.
Prior to that, referees could still caution or send off players, but there was no clear, universal visual signal—making it difficult for fans and even players to always understand what decision had been made.
The idea for the cards came from English referee Ken Aston, who wanted a more straightforward way to communicate decisions during a match. According to Smithsonian Magazine, Aston came up with the concept while driving through London traffic.
As he later recalled, “As I drove down Kensington High Street, the traffic light turned red. I thought, ‘Yellow, take it easy; red, stop, you’re off.’”
Famous Red Cards in Soccer History
Some of the most memorable red cards in soccer history include Luis Suárez’s deliberate handball in the 2010 World Cup quarterfinals, which denied Ghana a winning goal in the final moments of extra time and ultimately helped Uruguay advance to the semifinals.
Another iconic moment came in 1998, when David Beckham was sent off against Argentina for kicking out at Diego Simeone while on the ground—an act widely blamed for England’s eventual elimination.
Arguably the most infamous red card of all time, however, was shown to France’s Zinedine Zidane in the final of the 2006 World Cup against Italy. With the score tied 1-1 in extra time, Zidane reacted to a comment from Italian defender Marco Materazzi by turning and headbutting him squarely in the chest. He was immediately sent off and missed the ensuing penalty shootout, which Italy won.
It was Zidane’s final professional match, so instead of serving a playing ban, FIFA ordered him to complete three days of community service with children as part of a humanitarian project.
Reflecting on the incident years later, Zidane famously said he would “rather die than apologize” to Materazzi.