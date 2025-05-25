Barcelona ‘Priced Out of Move’ for Robert Lewandowski Successor
Barcelona consider it “practically impossible” to sign number one striker target Alexander Isak this summer, according to a report in Spain.
Only Mohamed Salah (28) had scored more Premier League goals than Isak (23), heading into the final weekend of the season. But Newcastle United are not going to sell the Sweden international for anything less than a sky-high transfer fee.
Barça could use a striker before next season to complement and eventually replace Robert Lewandowski, who is soon going to turn 37. At 26 years of age, Isak has long-term upside and is of proven quality, having previously starred for Real Sociedad in La Liga before moving to England.
But MARCA explains that Isak is an “impossible dream” for Barça. Newcastle are expected to ask for as much as €150 million ($170.5 million), the third-highest transfer fee of all time. Given that the Catalan giants still aren’t on an even footing, financially, the club won’t commit to a “crazy move”.
Even Liverpool’s Luis Díaz, priced at just over half of Isak’s valuation, will be too expensive without “significant departures” from the existing roster. Díaz is expected to command a sum of around €85 million ($96.6 million). The Colombian is typically a winger but has operated centrally for Liverpool in much of the season.
Barcelona are reportedly unconvinced by AC Milan’s Rafael Leão, despite coming in slightly cheaper at €75 million ($85.3 million) and regularly offered to the club by his agent, Jorge Mendes. The cheapest and therefore most viable option is Marcus Rashford, currently on loan at Aston Villa, but it is still somewhat unclear what Manchester United’s overall intentions are.
Before Sunday’s last match of the season against Athletic Club in La Liga, Barça’s front three—Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal—have scored 92 goals as a collective in 2024–25. But planning for life beyond Lewandowski is of great importance.