Barcelona ‘Reach Agreement’ Over New Contract for Man City Target
Barcelona have reached an agreement over a new contract with versatile defender Jules Koundé, reports have revealed.
Koundé has just enjoyed yet another dazzling season in his unfavored position of right back, starting 50 of his 53 appearances in all competitions and helping out with four goals and eight assists for good measure.
Now in the final two years of his contract, Koundé has been the subject of interest from a number of sides across the globe, with Manchester City said to have made an informal approach about the Frenchman earlier this week,
Talks went nowhere, however, and it has now emerged that Koundé has snubbed the chance to leave in favor of signing a new contract.
L’Équipe were first to reveal that Koundé has reached an agreement over new five-year terms which will tie him to the La Liga champions until 2030, while also offering the 26-year-old a salary increase.
Much of the speculation surrounding Koundé revolved around the open secret that he would prefer to play at center back, rather than the right back position in which he has spent the vast majority of his three years in Catalonia so far.
Despite this, Koundé has never indicated an interest in joining another club capable of fulfilling his ambitions of returning to a central role, but he has not yet abandoned hope of becoming a starting center back for Barcelona in future.
His wish could be granted if the Catalan giants can find a way to recruit a new right back this summer. Inter’s Denzel Dumfries is thought to be in Barcelona’s sights but a transfer is by no means close to completion.