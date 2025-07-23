Man City ‘Enquire’ About World Class Right Back
Manchester City are reported to have “enquired” about Barcelona defender Jules Koundé, as the Frenchman reaches a crucial moment in his career.
Koundé will turn 27 this year and is a peak age, but he also has only two years left on the contract he signed upon arriving at Camp Nou in the summer of 2022.
Manchester City have brought in nine new players so far in 2025, part of a necessary squad rebuild for Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium. The project isn’t complete and a right-back is still a vital addition, given Kyle Walker’s Burnley move and Matheus Nunes often standing in.
Reporter Fabrice Hawkins explains that City have been keeping tabs on Koundé, asking for information on his situation at Barcelona alongside another un-named “top tier” club.
Barcelona are understandably keen to keep hold of a player who has proven to be so reliable, with new contract talks described as ongoing for “several weeks”. Both Koundé and the club are hoping for a “positive outcome” in the negotiations, with Barça considering him the best in the world in his position.
Koundé had made his name as a central defender with former team Sevilla, but a lack of options on the right in Catalonia saw Barça take advantage of his versatility.
Manchester City lack their own cover at right-back. Rico Lewis is the only recognised fit in the senior squad, but his versatility has regularly seen Guardiola ask him to play on the left and in midfield. The depth options are Nunes, typically an attacking midfielder, and centre-back Manuel Akanji. Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento was considered City’s leading target but is now expected to sign a new contract with the Magpies.
City’s recruitment this summer has primarily strengthened in midfield and left-back, with the acquisitions of Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Aït-Nouri respectively. Rayan Cherki will be an attacking reinforcement, while teenage midfielder Sverre Nypan could be loaned out.