‘Getting Closer’—Barcelona Learn Robert Lewandowski Return Date
Robert Lewandowski’s recovery from a hamstring injury has been quicker than first expected, with the prolific Pole potentially available as soon as this weekend, according to multiple reports in Spain.
Barcelona cruised to a 3–0 win against Mallorca on Saturday in the absence of last season’s top scorer. Raphinha broke the deadlock after seven minutes before Ferran Torres, who led the line in Lewandowski’s absence, doubled the visitors’ advantage in somewhat controversial circumstances.
Antonio Raíllo was prone on the ground after taking a thumping effort from Lamine Yamal flush in the face when Torres converted. Two first-half red cards for the hosts sparked such outrage at Son Moix that the crowd implored their players to leave the pitch in protest. It was Barcelona boss Hansi Flick, however, who appeared to be most enraged by the whole affair, accusing his players of coasting through the second half.
As one of the most senior figures in a youthful dressing room, Lewandowski was not available to set the standards demanded by Flick. The striker, who turns 37 on Thursday, damaged his hamstring during a training session earlier this month.
Initial reports feared that Lewandowski could be sidelined for an extended period of time given it was a recurrence of the same muscular issue which limited his involvement in the second half of the 2024–25 campaign.
Some of those fears have been allayed. MARCA revealed that Lewandowski was part of team training on the day after Barcelona’s trip to Mallorca, signalling a surprisingly advanced stage of his recovery. The report claimed that the veteran striker was “getting closer” to his return while AS went as far as saying that he had already been given the “green light” to feature against Levante on Saturday.
Barcelona’s second league outing of the season is a trip to the second-tier champions. Levante were condemned to defeat upon their return to the top flight over the weekend, conceding a stoppage-time winner away to Alavés on Saturday.
The Catalan giants have an oddly underwhelming record at Levante’s home ground. Barcelona boast just one win from their past four visits to the Ciutat de València and that was only snatched by a 92nd-minute winner from Luuk de Jong.