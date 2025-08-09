Robert Lewandowski Injury: Diagnosis, Potential Return Date for Barcelona Striker
Barcelona announced Friday that Robert Lewandowski suffered a left hamstring injury in training ahead of the Catalans’ final preseason game against Como.
Lewandowski appeared in all three of Barcelona’s Asia preseason tour friendlies against Vissel Kobe, FC Seoul and Daegu FC. The Poland international scored two goals in two starts as eyes shifted to the annual Joan Gamper Trophy match to wrap up season preparations. Though, a hamstring injury is likely to derail Lewandowski’s start to the season as Hansi Flick looks to defend Barcelona’s three domestic trophies. Dani Olmo also trained away from the team with a small physical issue.
Barcelona confirmed Lewandowksi will miss the Joan Gamper Trophy match, but his return timeline is a bit more vague.
Robert Lewandowski Return Date From Hamstring Injury
All Barcelona revealed regarding the severity of the injury is that Lewandowski’s recovery timeline will determine his return date. As vague as one can be, but Barcelona have options off the bench to fill the void of the striker.
Barcelona Replacements for Robert Lewandowski in Joan Gamper Trophy
Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres are the two likeliest options to start up top. Given the need to adapt ahead of Sunday, Flick could start with Ferran up top given the Spaniard made 45 appearances in all competitions last season. Of those, he played 21 times as a center forward. He might not be an out-and-out striker like Lewandowski, but the Spaniard has the experience and scoring record under Flick to warrant the starting duties. He scored 19 goals and assisted seven times last season. The largest chunk of his goals came leading the line.
That being said, Flick could give Rashford meaningful minutes in their final preseason game given the England international’s experience for Manchester United. Though many believe Rashford operates best as a left-sided inside forward, he could benefit from Barcelona’s overwhelming possession in games while thriving off of service centrally or out wide, with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal creating space and chances.
When is the Joan Gamper Trophy Game?
Barcelona play Como on Sunday, Aug. 10 at 3 p.m. ET.