Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Mallorca: Flick’s Front Three Shine in 3–0 La Liga Debut Win
La Liga champions Barcelona began their title defense with a comfortable 3–0 victory away at Mallorca.
As was the case on a league-high 13 occasions last term, Barcelona got in front less than 15 minutes into the contest. After leading La Liga in assists during 2024–25, Lamine Yamal notched his first of the new season when he sent in a splendid cross that Raphinha met in the far post to head in Barça’s opener from close range.
The Catalans doubled their advantage in controversial fashion. Yamal fired a shot from distance that Antonio Raíllo blocked with his head. Mallorca’s captain instantly fell to the ground, but match referee José Luis Munuera didn’t stop play. Just seconds later, with Raíllo still laying on the pitch, Ferran Torres fired a rocket into the back of the net to score Barça’s second, much to the displeasure of the home side that argued the play should’ve been stopped.
Mallorca’s nightmare of a first half only worsened with two red cards in the span of five minutes. First, Manu Morlanes, after getting booked for arguing Barça’s second goal, saw a second yellow for a strong tackle on Yamal. Then, striker Vedat Muriqi made an egregious challenge on Joan García, going in high with his studs in the air and making contact with the goalkeeper’s face. After a quick VAR check, Muriqi was sent off and Mallorca went down to nine men.
With the result in their favor and playing with two extra men, Barcelona went on cruise control in the second half, allowing Hansi Flick to rotate his squad and essentially utilize the final 45 minutes as an extra preseason affair.
Although Barcelona didn’t seem massively interested in breaking down Mallorca’s low block, Yamal wanted his goal and got it. In Barça’s season debut, their new No. 10 scored a trademark goal, cutting in from the right and curling a shot into the far corner with the final kick of the game.
So, Barcelona’s start their La Liga title-defense on a positive note, picking up right were they left off last term.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Mallorca (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Joan García
8.1
RB: Eric García
7.9
CB: Ronald Araújo
7.1
CB: Pau Cubarsí
7.2
LB: Alejandro Balde
7.3
CM: Frenkie de Jong
7.2
CM: Pedri
8.3
RW: Lamine Yamal
9.2
AM: Fermín López
6.8
LW: Raphinha
8.4
ST: Ferran Torres
7.8
SUB: Dani Olmo (46' for Fermín)
7
SUB: Jofre Torrents (68' for Balde)
6.2
SUB: Gavi (68' for Cubarsí)
7.3
SUB: Marcus Rashford (69' for Torres)
6.5
SUB: Jules Koundé (77' for Raphinha)
6.3
Subs not used: Iñaki Peña (GK), Diego Kochen (GK), Guillermo Fernández, Andreas Christensen, Marc Casadó, Dro Fernández, Antonio Fernández