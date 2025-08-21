Barcelona ‘Secure Agreement’ for Camp Nou Backup Plan
Barcelona reportedly secured a backup plan if Camp Nou is unable to stage matches with fans during the first few months of the new season.
The Catalans have spent the last two years at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in the city’s Montjuïc neighborhood, but had been hoping to return home to Camp Nou in 2025–26 at a reduced capacity because final completion of the renovation project is still some way off.
Barcelona wanted to stage the annual Joan Gamper Trophy in front of 60,000 fans at Camp Nou, but were unable to secure the necessary license from the city council. It was played at the Estadi Johan Cruyff instead, but at 6,000-capacity it’s not a viable solution long-term because of the devastating impact lost revenue from playing at such small venue would have. Plans have also considered cutting in half the capacity expectations to just 30,000 so that fewer stands are needed.
La Liga accepted a request from the club to play the first three fixtures on the road, offering more time to get Camp Nou into a sufficient state that it can safely host supporters. A similar request has also been lodged with UEFA to play Champions League matchday one away.
Yet Barça officials appear to have accepted that hoping Camp Nou will get the required sign-off in time isn’t enough of a plan. Mundo Deportivo writes that an agreement has been reached to use the Lluis Companys once more, a deal that is good until February.
The only game Barcelona cannot play at their temporary stadium is the first home match of the season against Valencia on Sept. 13 or 14. The venue is booked for a Post Malone concert on Friday, Sept. 12, and therefore won’t be ready to host a match that weekend.
In the even that Camp Nou isn’t ready for fans, the club could consider playing Valencia behind closed doors, or alternatively sourcing another stadium that meets La Liga standards. As it stands, though, neither option is believed to have been specifically explored.