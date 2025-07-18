Barcelona Postpone Camp Nou Return Plans
Barcelona have confirmed they will not be able to return to Camp Nou for next month’s Joan Gamper Trophy after failing to receive the necessary licences to host the event.
The La Liga champions went public last month to insist they would be back in Camp Nou for the annual preseason fixture, expected to be against Serie A side Como this year, acknowledging the revamped stadium would not yet be able to operate at full capacity.
However, reports emerged almost immediately highlighting potential concerns with such a plan, with Barcelona pledging to a return date despite not yet appeasing local council authorities and emergency services.
Barcelona have now formally walked back on their plan to return to Camp Nou next month, with no new timeframe given.
“FC Barcelona hereby announces the suspension of the first match scheduled to take place at the revamped Spotify Camp Nou, which was set to coincide with the Joan Gamper Trophy on August 10,” a statement read.
“This decision is due to the fact that the necessary work to comply with the requirements of the Ordinance Regulating Municipal Intervention Procedures in Construction Works has made it impossible to complete the procedures required for the granting of the initial licence.
“Specifically, due to the scale of the work carried out, it has not been possible to meet all the conditions laid out by the regulations governing this licence, despite the club’s intention to reopen the redeveloped stadium sector by sector.
“The club is liaising closely with Barcelona City Council and the relevant authorities to make progress on the different requirements and will inform its members and fans of any new developments regarding the return date. This delay does not affect the planned schedule for the repayment of the Espai Barça debt.
“Further information about the 2025 edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy, which will now be held at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, will be published shortly.”