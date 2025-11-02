Barcelona Consider Three Options to Replace Injured Pedri—Report
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick could turn to a young star from the club’s academy in his bid to replace the injured Pedri, a report has claimed.
Pedri has established himself as one of the world’s best midfielders under Flick’s tutelage, but Barcelona must now continue without the talented youngster after he was rocked by an injury which was quickly deemed to be more serious than initially thought.
With Pedri facing up to six weeks on the sidelines, Flick may have to get creative with his team selection, beginning with Sunday’s meeting with Elche.
According to Mundo Deportivo, it is Marc Casadó who will get the nod against Elche, having trained alongside Dutch star Frenkie de Jong in Barcelona’s double pivot.
Casadó, 22, was one of the breakout stars of Flick’s debut season in Catalonia, dazzling as the stand-in for De Jong before his return to fitness late in the campaign left Casadó struggling for minutes.
With so many games coming up during Pedri’s spell on the sidelines, however, Flick is considering a whole host of options as he looks to rotate his squad and keep everybody fit and healthy.
Center back Eric García, who is enjoying a resurgence in defense as the usual partner for Pau Cubarsí, could also be used in midfield, while academy gem Tommy Marqués has also been training with the first team. Fabrizio Romano notes Premier League clubs are already tracking the 19-year-old.
Flick: Barcelona ‘Surprised’ by Pedri’s Injury
Pedri is suspended for Sunday’s meeting with Elche anyway, having been sent off in the late stages of Barcelona’s El Clásico defeat to Real Madrid, so Flick was already planning for one game without his talismanic midfielder.
A minor fitness complaint after the final whistle opened the door to a short spell on the sidelines, but medical checks eventually confirmed Pedro would need far longer than anticipated to recover.
“The injury surprised us,” Flick confessed. “After playing against Real Madrid, he only felt fatigued. Then the injury was discovered.
“We have to accept it. We’re missing one of our key players. He gives us stability and a lot of possession. We have to manage.”
Villarreal’s win over Rayo Vallecano on Saturday saw Barcelona drop down to third in the La Liga standings heading into their game against Elche. A draw would see Flick’s side climb back into second, while a win would keep them within five points of league leaders Madrid.