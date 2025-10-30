Pedri Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Barcelona Star

SI

Barcelona have been plagued by injuries early in the 2025–26 campaign.

Pedri is the latest Barcelona player to enter the treatment room.
Barcelona’s injury curse has struck again following El Clásico as Pedri’s name has been added to a lengthy list of absentees.

Barça recently confirmed that the Spaniard, who was sent off late in the 2–1 defeat to Real Madrid, has suffered an injury to his left hamstring, with reports suggesting a significant spell on the sidelines awaits for the instrumental playmaker.

Hansi Flick is already inundated with injury issues across his squad and is now forced to chase Madrid at the summit of La Liga without his chief creator. Pedri has proven indispensable for Barça, who will have to find a way to cope without their star midfielder.

Here is the latest injury news regarding Pedri.

When Will Pedri Return From Injury?

Pedri looking surprised.
Pedri had been an enjoying an extended injury-free run with Barça and was only absent for one match en route to last season’s treble. The 22-year-old’s presence in the engine room has been integral to his side’s recent success under Flick.

However, reports suggest that Barça will have to make do without Pedri for as many as six weeks as he recovers. It was believed that the midfield metronome would be absent for a month through injury, but his latest setback is seemingly worse than originally thought.

Barça’s statement regarding Pedri’s injury merely stated that his “recovery will dictate his return to action”, and they will be desperate to see their midfield talisman back on the pitch as swiftly as possible.

The Catalan giants already find themselves without Gavi until 2026 and have seen Dani Olmo and Fermín López enter the treatment room in recent weeks—the latter having now returned to action. Elsewhere in the squad, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Joan García and Marc-André ter Stegen are battling fitness issues.

How Many Matches Will Pedri Miss for Barcelona?

Pedri
Pedri would have been absent for the weekend’s clash with Elche (H) regardless of injury following the first red card of his senior career at the Santiago Bernabéu, but the midfielder is now set to miss an extra seven games for Barça due to injury.

He will be absent for Champions League matches with Club Brugge (A) and Chelsea (A) either side of the November international break—in which he will also miss Spain’s clashes with Georgia (A) and Türkiye (H)—and will also sit out upcoming La Liga games against Celta Vigo (A), Athletic Club (H), Deportivo Alavés (H), Atlético Madrid (H) and Real Betis (A).

If all goes to plan based on a six-week recovery timeframe, he could make his return to the Barcelona team for the Champions League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Barcelona Matches Pedri Will Miss Through Injury

Date

Opponent

Competition

Nov. 2

Elche (H)

La Liga

Nov. 5

Club Brugge (A)

Champions League

Nov. 9

Celta Vigo (A)

La Liga

Nov. 22

Athletic Club (H)

La Liga

Nov. 25

Chelsea (A)

Champions League

Nov. 29

Alavés (H)

La Liga

Dec. 2

Atlético Madrid (H)

La Liga

Dec. 7 (TBC)

Real Betis (A)

La Liga

