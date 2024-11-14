Barcelona Transfer News: Deco Comments on Gyokeres, Haaland, Tah, Diogo Costa
Through three months of the season, Barcelona is playing some of the best soccer in all of Europe. Hansi Flick's arrival has revitalized a team that for the bulk of the current decade became a shell of what it once was. Now, the Catalans look like a serious contender in all its competitions.
Rumors always surround Barcelona about possible incoming players from all over the world. Soccer stars have always gravitated towards Barcelona, a team that's fielded some of the sport's greatest talents throughout its history.
Things haven't really changed despite the team's poor performance in recent years. As Barcelona slowly returns to the top of the soccer world, players have once again began to get linked to the club.
Sporting director and former Barcelona great, Deco, spoke to Mundo Deportivo and shared insight about the club's upcoming transfer strategy and gave his thoughts on recent players that have been connected to the Catalans.
Barcelona Transfer News: Erling Haaland
Deco commented on the possibility of making a move for Manchester City's goal machine.
"We aren't currently looking for a No. 9," Deco said regarding Haaland. "First we have to decide if Haaland is what we'd want for the future. We have Robert (Lewandowski) so we're not planning on bringing a new striker. When the time comes to make a decision then we'll consider options."
Deco was adamant that the club still sees Lewandowski as a top tier striker, with only one or two other that can match his quality.
"He's (Haaland) on Lewandowski's level, but we're not looking for a striker."
Barcelona Transfer News: Viktor Gyökeres
Gyökeres has become Europe's most coveted striker thanks to his brilliant 2024 performances with Sporting CP. Big clubs all over the continent have been linked with the 26-year-old striker and Barcelona is one of them. Deco gave his thoughts on the Swedish center forward.
"He's a great player, he's been scoring goals for a while now in Portugal, we've been following him as we've done with other but he's not one of our priorities," Deco said.
It's obvious that the sentiment within Barcelona's walls is to fully back Lewandowski. The Polish striker has had a career renaissance since the appointment of Flick. The Catalans want to squeeze out every last goal Lewandowski has in him.
"We're not looking for a striker to substitute Robert (Lewandowski) because we want him to remain happy, scoring goals and for him to stay at least one more season. We've already won trophies with him and he's happy to be here."
Barcelona Transfer News: Diogo Costa
The goalkeeper position is something Barcelona will have to address at some point in the near future. Marc-André ter Stegen is in for a long, grueling recovery from a knee injury he suffered earlier in the season. Additionally, the German goalkeeper is on the wrong side of 30 and after a decade at the club, it could be time to search for future alternatives.
Portuguese goalkeeper, Diogo Costa, could be one of those alternatives. However, Iñaki Peña has taken over the starting role in ter Stegen's absence and Deco remains confident on the quality of the options he already has to play between the sticks.
"We're not thinking about his transfer," Deco said regarding Diogo Costa. "First of all because we have ter Stegen. I'm not thinking of any goalkeepers right now because when Marc (ter Stegen) returns we won't sign anyone."
"Furthermore, if I'm Diogo (Costa) I don't know if i'd come here (Barcelona) to be a backup. We're happy with the goalkeepers we have right now and I wish him (Costa) luck and for him to win things with Porto."
Barcelona Transfer News: Jonathan Tah
Bayer Leverkusen's center back was on Barcelona's radar this past summer, as Deco admitted. Injuries forced Barcelona to look at emergency options during the last transfer window.
"We tried to sign him after the injury to Marc Bernal," Deco confirmed. "Bernal's injury meant Eric (García), a center back, was forced to play as the midfield pivot because we didn't really have anyone else. (Marc) Casadó was more of a No. 8 and Gavi still hadn't returned from injury."
The deal for the German defender never materialized and Deco appears to be content with not pursuing it any further.
"The dynamics of the squad change and right now we are happy with what we have (at center back)," Deco added. "We have (Ronald) Araújo, who will be back, plus (Andreas) Christensen, Eric (García), (Pau) Cubarsí and Íñigo (Martínez). A time will come where we'll have to decide what to do for the future but right now we're not going to make a decision."
Barcelona Transfer News: Nico Williams
Following Spain's Euro 2024 win, Williams was very heavily linked with a move to Barcelona to replicate Spain's partnership with Lamine Yamal. However, a deal couldn't be reached and Williams stayed put at Athletic Bilbao.
"Nico (Williams) is a player we were truly interested in during the summer," Deco admitted. "We tried to make a move for him but the player made his choice and life goes on. The moment a player shows he has no interest in coming then we don't speak about it anymore"
Deco's comments make it sound like Barcelona is happy with the squad that's placed them atop the standings in La Liga and near the top of the UEFA Champions League league phase.
With Barcelona still banking on the return to fitness of its injured players to reinforce an already strong squad, fans would be wise not to expect any big moves during the upcoming transfer window.