Barcelona Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant With New 2025–26 Away Kit
Barcelona have unveiled their all-new away kit for the 2025–26 season, paying tribute to NBA legend and lifelong supporter Kobe Bryant.
Bryant, a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, was a huge fan of the La Liga giants and was regularly spotted linking up with Barcelona stars, featuring heavily in club culture before his tragic passing in 2020.
In a bid to continue Bryant’s “Mamba Mentality”, Barcelona and Nike have combined to create a new away jersey with several nods to the 2008 MVP.
A gold base features purple accents—both nods to Bryant’s team colors from his days as a Laker—while the jersey has taken the bold step of replacing Nike’s traditional swoosh with the “Kobe Sheath” associated with his brand.
“The sword is the naked talent, while the sheath is the shell of it, the effort we put in, our life experience,” Bryant previously explained.
Across the jersey is a snakeskin texture which is also carried over into the Barcelona crest, another tribute to Bryant’s famous Black Mamba nickname.
This release is the first in a three-year collaboration between Barcelona and the Bryant brand, which also includes a new pre-match jersey, basketball kit and limited edition Barça x Kobe sneakers, alongside several other accessories.
Fans will be able to get their first glimpse of the new away kit on Thursday, July 31, when Hansi Flick’s side take on FC Seoul in South Korea in their next preseason friendly.