Barcelona vs. Como: How to Watch Joan Gamper Trophy Friendly for Free
Barcelona conclude their preseason fixtures on Sunday taking on former player Cesc Fàbregas’s Como in the Joan Gamper Trophy game.
The Catalans return to Spain for their final preseason game after a successful tour in Asia. Barcelona defeated Vissel Kobe, FC Seoul and Daegu FC convincingly, scoring 15 goals across the three games while conceding just four. Though, all eyes are on the Joan Gamper Trophy given Hansi Flick will be forced into making some changes following a chaotic week.
Iñigo Martínez left the club on a free transfer, while starting striker Robert Lewandowski suffered an injury that will force Flick into analyzing his bench options before the season begins.
Here’s how to watch the friendly.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Como Kick Off?
- Fixture: Barcelona vs. Como
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 10
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m.
- Venue: Estadi Johan Cruyff
How to Watch Barcelona vs. Como on TV and Live Stream
After technical issues during a pay-per-view showing of their Asia tour game against Vissel Kobe, Barça made the decision to show their final two preseason matches abroad for free. That trend will continue with the Joan Gamper Trophy game as it will be streamed live across the world on Barça’s official YouTube channel.
Barcelona will also provide live text and statistic updates on their website and official app.
What Next for Barcelona?
Barcelona begin their La Liga title defense away at Mallorca on Aug. 16. Lewandowski’s hamstring injury compromises his availability for the season opener, so Flick should give Marcus Rashford meaningful minutes in the Joan Gamper game to see if the England international is up for the challenge of leading the line.