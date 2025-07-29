Barcelona Offer Special Promotion for Final Two Preseason Games of Asia Tour
Following complications during the broadcast of Barcelona’s first pre-season game against Vissel Kobe, the club has decided to transmit their remaining two preseason games in Asia for free.
Barcelona’s game vs. Vissel Kobe was broadcasted through Culers Premium and the club’s YouTube channel. However, fans tuning in had to pay a subscription fee. This resulted in Barcelona being subject to a massive cyber-attack from online platforms looking to steal the signal of the broadcast.
As a consequence, the signal crashed and fans weren’t able to watch the game vs. Vissel Kobe, until Barcelona opted to broadcast the game for free on YouTube in the second half. Now, in an effort to avoid a similar situation, Barça have decided to broadcast their next two preseason games for free.
“Barcelona informs its members and fans that in light of the issues last Sunday, the remaining two games of the Blaugrana Tour Asia Edition 2025 by Philips Ambilight (v FC Seoul on 31 July and v Daegu FC on 4 August) will be broadcast free of charge via the official FC Barcelona YouTube channel,” Barcelona said in a statement.
“The club would like to apologize to its members and fans around the world because the service didn’t reach the required standards for the Institution and wants to ensure that those problems don’ reoccur. Furthermore, FC Barcelona will soon begin to compensate the fans who couldn’t watch the game.”
Preseason has been turbulent for Barcelona. The game vs. Vissel Kobe was temporarily cancelled only days before the match was scheduled, which saw Barça eventually travel to Japan a day after they were originally scheduled too.
Hansi Flick’s side still looked sharp on the pitch in their debut. Now, as they travel to South Korea, the team will look to build on that performance in their games vs. FC Seoul and Daegu FC.
The Catalans will finish up their Asia tour and return to Spain next week for the Joan Gamper Trophy vs. Como 1907, their last tune-up match before they begin their La Liga title-defense vs. Mallorca on Aug. 16.