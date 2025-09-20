SI

Barcelona vs. Getafe: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Barcelona look to make it two wins in a row at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Max Mallow

Barcelona continue to host matches as the Estadi Johan Cruyff. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

Barcelona return to La Liga action on Sunday hosting Getafe at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

The Catalan side began their Champions League campaign as they mean to go on with a victory over Newcastle United on Thursday. Marcus Rashford netted a brace to see out the tie, filling in for the injured Lamine Yamal. As they continue to wait for an official reopening of the Spotify Camp Nou after a lengthy renovation project, the Estadi Johan Cruyff will play home once again as they look for a similar result to their home opener against Valencia.

Getafe are enjoying their own strong start to the season. Winners in three of their first four matches, José Bordalás has his team in strong form heading into the tie. Barcelona could rotate in key areas, given they face an uphill battle of five games in 15 days.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the match.

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Getafe Kick-Off?

  • Location: Barcelona, Spain
  • Stadium: Estadi Johan Cruyff
  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 21
  • Kick-Off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

Barcelona vs. Getafe Head-to-Head Record (All Games)

  • Barcelona: 21 wins
  • Getafe: 2 wins
  • Draws: 7
  • Last Meeting: Getafe 1–1 Barcelona (Jan. 18, 2025) - LaLiga

Current Form (All Competitions)

Barcelona

Getafe

Newcastle United 1–2 Barcelona - 14/09/25

Getafe 2–0 Real Oviedo - 13/09/25

Barcelona 6–0 Valencia - 14/09/25

Valencia 3–0 Getafe - 29/08/25

Rayo Vallecano 1–1 Barcelona - 31/08/25

Sevilla 1–2 Getafe - 25/08/25

Levante 2–3 Barcelona - 23/08/25

Celta Vigo 0–2 Getafe - 17/08/25

Mallorca 0–3 Barcelona - 16/08/25

Lyon 2–1 Getafe - 09/08/25

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Getafe on TV, Live Stream

Country

TV / Live Stream

United States

ESPN+, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV

United Kingdom

Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports 1

Canada

TSN+, Amazon Prime Video

Mexico

Sky Sports, Sky+

Barcelona Team News

Lamine Yamal
Barcelona are expected to be without their No. 10 on Sunday. / OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images

The Catalans are expected to miss Lamine Yamal again as he recovers from an injury picked up during the September international break.

Flick described the 18-year-old star as “day-to-day” with a potential return targeted for a midweek clash against Real Oviedo. Marcus Rashford should keep his place after netting a brace in the Champions League against Newcastle.

Gavi, Alejandro Bale and Marc-André ter Stegen are also expected to be sidelined. Pau Cubarsí could also miss the game against Getafe after picking up an injury against Newcastle.

If Cubarsí does miss the game, Andreas Christensen could come into the starting XI. Dani Olmo could also get a start in attack while Flick makes a decision on whether Robert Lewandowski or Ferran Torres leads the line.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Getafe

Hansi Flick XI
How Barcelona could line up vs. Getafe. / FotMob

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Getafe (4-2-3-1): García; Koundé, Araújo, Christensen, Martín; De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Olmo, Rashford; Lewandowski.

Getafe Team News

Javier Munoz and Juanmi are doubts for the game as Bordalás prepares for his toughest challenge of the season so far.

Winning three of their opening four league fixtures should have the side confident heading into the game looking to frustrate the Catalans with a five-at-the-back setup. Kiko and Djené will likely be tasked with nullifying the confident Rashford on the right side of the defense.

Luis Milla has been arguably Getafe’s best player so far this season with four assists in four appearances. He looks to pull the strings against a stout Barcelona midfield that should feature both Pedri and De Jong.

Getafe Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Getafe XI
Getafe should deploy a back five against Barcelona. / FotMob

Getafe Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (5-3-2): Soria; Kiko, Djené, Duarte, Abqar, Rico; Milla, Martin, Arambarri; Liso, Mayoral

Barcelona vs. Getafe Score Prediction

Barcelona need to keep pace with Real Madrid given their rivals are perfect through five games. The Catalans have only dropped points in a draw against Rayo Vallecano so far, but they should not take Getafe lightly given their strong start to the season.

With Rashford seemingly poised to alleviate any concerns about Yamal being absent once again, Flick and company should pick up another victory at the Estadi Johan Cruyff as the games start to come thick and fast.

Prediction: Barcelona 3–1 Getafe

