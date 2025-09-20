Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Getafe: Flick Makes Rashford Decision
Barcelona return to La Liga action on Sunday hosting Getafe at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.
Their unorthodox home stadium will host another game given delays with the Spotify Camp Nou renovation project. While their home opener against Valencia went swimmingly, scoring six while keeping a clean sheet, Hansi Flick has some decisions to make with his starting XI.
Lamine Yamal continues to recover from a pubic area injury, with Flick classifying his recovery as day-to-day. Alejandro Balde is close to returning, but star defender Pau Cubarsí could miss the tie after picking up a knee injury against Newcastle United in the Champions League.
The German boss could tinker and rotate in areas stressing the need for fresh legs in his pregame press conference. Still, one player that should keep his place is Marcus Rashford.
The Manchester United loanee lifted the Catalans over Newcastle United in the wake of Yamal’s absence, scoring a brace at St. James’ Park.
Here’s how Barcelona could line up against Getafe on Sunday.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Getafe (4-2-3-1)
GK: Joan García—The Spaniard starts between the posts as Flick’s top option.
RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé picked up an assist in the Champions League and will almost certainly retain his starting spot.
CB: Ronald Araújo—The Uruguayan captain keeps his place in the starting XI, but Flick could call on Eric Garcia at some point during the game.
CB: Andreas Christensen—The former Chelsea man starts given question marks around Pau Cubarsí. He has made it clear he hopes to sign a new contract soon and now has a good chance to earn one.
LB: Gerard Martín—Martín starts on the left, but Flick alluded to Alejandro Balde returning soon in his prematch press conference.
CM: Pedri—One of the best midfielders at just 22 years old, Pedri will look to put his stamp on the game early.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—De Jong returned to action in the Champions League by completing the full 90 minutes. If Barcelona jump out to an early lead, De Jong could be one of the first names substituted to offer him some rest.
RW: Raphinha—Raphinha will move over to the right wing again while Yamal remains out, but may be free to return to his favored role in the coming days as the Spaniard nears a return.
AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo starts in attack to offer Fermín López some much-needed rest.
LW: Marcus Rashford—The England international announced himself to the Barcelona faithful with a decisive brace against Newcastle United. As long as Yamal continues to recover from injury, and he performs, Rashford should start on the left.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—The Polish veteran leads the line looking to score in consecutive La Liga matches.