SI

Barcelona vs. Olympiacos: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Barça look to return to winning ways in Europe after their dramatic La Liga victory on Saturday.

James Cormack

Barcelona host Olympiacos on Tuesday.
Barcelona host Olympiacos on Tuesday. / Visionhaus/Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Barcelona resume their Champions League campaign on Tuesday evening, as they welcome Greek giants Olympiacos to Montjuic.

It’s been a rather chaotic start to the new season for the La Liga champions, who have played at two different homes and have seen their aggressive, all-or-nothing principles compromised more regularly by astute opponents.

As a result, Hansi Flick’s side trail Real Madrid at the top of La Liga head into El Cláisico this weekend. First, they must mitigate Olympiacos’s challenge and return to winning ways in the league phase. Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to down Barça 2–1 in Gameweek 2.

Olympiacos boss José Luis Mendilibar is preparing for his 26th game against the Catalan side, having previously managed Sevilla, Real Valladolid, Osasuna, Levante, Eibar and Alavés. He’s won just one of the 25 meetings.

The visitors have earned just a point from their opening two league games, although they gave a pretty good account of themselves against Arsenal last time out.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash.

FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Olympiacos Kick-Off?

  • Location: Barcelona, Spain
  • Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
  • Date: Tuesday, Oct. 21
  • Kick-Off Time: 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT / 5.45 p.m. BST
  • Referee: Urs Schnyder (SUI)
  • VAR: Fedayi San (SUI)

Barcelona vs. Olympiacos Head-to-Head Record (All Games)

  • Barcelona: 1 win
  • Olympiacos: 0 wins
  • Draws: 1
  • Last Meeting: Olympiacos 0–0 Barcelona (Oct. 31, 2017) - Champions League

Current Form (All Competitions)

Barcelona

Olympiacos

Barcelona 2–1 Girona - 10/18/25

AEL 0–2 Olympiacos - 10/18/25

Sevilla 4–1 Barcelona - 10/5/25

PAOK 2–1 Olympiacos - 10/5/25

Barcelona 1–2 PSG - 10/1/25

Arsenal 2–0 Olympiacos - 10/1/25

Barcelona 2–1 Real Sociedad - 9/28/25

Olympiacos 3–2 Levadiakos - 9/27/25

Real Oviedo 1–3 Barcelona - 9/25/25

Asteras Tripolis 1–2 Olympiacos - 9/24/25

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Olympiacos on TV, Live Stream

Country

TV / Live Stream

United States

Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás

United Kingdom

discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

Canada

DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video

Mexico

Max Mexico, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports

Barcelona Team News

Barcelona
Ronaldo Araújo (right) scored the winner against Girona last time out. / Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Barcelona’s injury list is long, but they did at least have Lamine Yamal available at the weekend after he shook off a groin injury to start against Girona.

However, Raphinha‘s setback in his recovery from a thigh issue means he won’t be involved on Tuesday. Still, there’s hope that the Brazilian will make his comeback in El Clásico this weekend, and Ferran Torres is poised to be available for Olympiacos’s visit.

Flick is also without starting goalkeeper Joan García, as well as Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo. Marc-André ter Stegen may soon recover from his back problem, but Wojciech Szczęsny will retain his place between the posts on Tuesday.

Ronald Araújo functioned as a makeshift center forward late on at the weekend, scoring the winner, so he might get the chance to build on that moment with a midweek start.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Olympiacos

Barcelona
Barça will have one eye on El Clásico. / FotMob

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Olympiacos (4-2-3-1): Szczęsny; Koundé, Araújo, Cubarsí, Balde; De Jong, Casadó; Yamal, López, Rashford, Fernández.

Olympiacos Team News

José Luis Mendilibar
José Luis Mendilibar is preparing for his 26th meeting with Barcelona. / Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Olympiacos’s injury woes pale in comparison to Barcelona’s, but they’re set to be without two players on Tuesday night. Rodinei and Gabriel Strefezza are likely to stay at home while Mendilibar’s squad travels to Catalonia.

Remy Cabella and Yusuf Yazıcı are among those ineligible as they weren’t included in the league phase squad.

Daniel Podence and Gelson Martins offer speed out wide, but it’s veteran striker Ayoub El Kaabi who’ll most likely benefit from Barcelona’s current defensive woes.

Olympiacos Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Olympiacos
OIympiacos’ speed out wide should cause Barcelona problems. / FotMob

Olympiacos Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (3-4-3): Tzolakis; Costinha, Retsos, Pirola, Ortega; García, Hezze; Martins, Chiquinho, Podence; El Kaabi.

Barcelona vs. Olympiacos Score Prediction

Barcelona just about got over the line in Saturday’s Catalan Derby, but Flick’s side are continuing to suffer. Fatigue in attack is compromising their ability to suffocate opponents, and teams are having far too much success at penetrating their aggressive defensive line. Girona could’ve scored three in the first half last time out.

Thus, you’ve got to suspect that Olympiacos will have some joy on Tuesday night, with Barça likely to rely on the sweeping abilities of their experienced goalkeeper.

Flick’s rotation and the focus on Real Madrid means the hosts should be on upset alert, but we’re still backing the Blaugrana to secure three points, perhaps with the help of some inspiration off the bench.

Prediction: Barcelona 3–1 Olympiacos

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, PREVIEWS AND PLAYER RATINGS

feed

Published
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

Home/Soccer