Barcelona vs. Olympiacos: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Barcelona resume their Champions League campaign on Tuesday evening, as they welcome Greek giants Olympiacos to Montjuic.
It’s been a rather chaotic start to the new season for the La Liga champions, who have played at two different homes and have seen their aggressive, all-or-nothing principles compromised more regularly by astute opponents.
As a result, Hansi Flick’s side trail Real Madrid at the top of La Liga head into El Cláisico this weekend. First, they must mitigate Olympiacos’s challenge and return to winning ways in the league phase. Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to down Barça 2–1 in Gameweek 2.
Olympiacos boss José Luis Mendilibar is preparing for his 26th game against the Catalan side, having previously managed Sevilla, Real Valladolid, Osasuna, Levante, Eibar and Alavés. He’s won just one of the 25 meetings.
The visitors have earned just a point from their opening two league games, although they gave a pretty good account of themselves against Arsenal last time out.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Olympiacos Kick-Off?
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 21
- Kick-Off Time: 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT / 5.45 p.m. BST
- Referee: Urs Schnyder (SUI)
- VAR: Fedayi San (SUI)
Barcelona vs. Olympiacos Head-to-Head Record (All Games)
- Barcelona: 1 win
- Olympiacos: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last Meeting: Olympiacos 0–0 Barcelona (Oct. 31, 2017) - Champions League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Barcelona
Olympiacos
Barcelona 2–1 Girona - 10/18/25
AEL 0–2 Olympiacos - 10/18/25
Sevilla 4–1 Barcelona - 10/5/25
PAOK 2–1 Olympiacos - 10/5/25
Barcelona 1–2 PSG - 10/1/25
Arsenal 2–0 Olympiacos - 10/1/25
Barcelona 2–1 Real Sociedad - 9/28/25
Olympiacos 3–2 Levadiakos - 9/27/25
Real Oviedo 1–3 Barcelona - 9/25/25
Asteras Tripolis 1–2 Olympiacos - 9/24/25
How to Watch Barcelona vs. Olympiacos on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV / Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports
Barcelona Team News
Barcelona’s injury list is long, but they did at least have Lamine Yamal available at the weekend after he shook off a groin injury to start against Girona.
However, Raphinha‘s setback in his recovery from a thigh issue means he won’t be involved on Tuesday. Still, there’s hope that the Brazilian will make his comeback in El Clásico this weekend, and Ferran Torres is poised to be available for Olympiacos’s visit.
Flick is also without starting goalkeeper Joan García, as well as Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo. Marc-André ter Stegen may soon recover from his back problem, but Wojciech Szczęsny will retain his place between the posts on Tuesday.
Ronald Araújo functioned as a makeshift center forward late on at the weekend, scoring the winner, so he might get the chance to build on that moment with a midweek start.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Olympiacos
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Olympiacos (4-2-3-1): Szczęsny; Koundé, Araújo, Cubarsí, Balde; De Jong, Casadó; Yamal, López, Rashford, Fernández.
Olympiacos Team News
Olympiacos’s injury woes pale in comparison to Barcelona’s, but they’re set to be without two players on Tuesday night. Rodinei and Gabriel Strefezza are likely to stay at home while Mendilibar’s squad travels to Catalonia.
Remy Cabella and Yusuf Yazıcı are among those ineligible as they weren’t included in the league phase squad.
Daniel Podence and Gelson Martins offer speed out wide, but it’s veteran striker Ayoub El Kaabi who’ll most likely benefit from Barcelona’s current defensive woes.
Olympiacos Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona
Olympiacos Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (3-4-3): Tzolakis; Costinha, Retsos, Pirola, Ortega; García, Hezze; Martins, Chiquinho, Podence; El Kaabi.
Barcelona vs. Olympiacos Score Prediction
Barcelona just about got over the line in Saturday’s Catalan Derby, but Flick’s side are continuing to suffer. Fatigue in attack is compromising their ability to suffocate opponents, and teams are having far too much success at penetrating their aggressive defensive line. Girona could’ve scored three in the first half last time out.
Thus, you’ve got to suspect that Olympiacos will have some joy on Tuesday night, with Barça likely to rely on the sweeping abilities of their experienced goalkeeper.
Flick’s rotation and the focus on Real Madrid means the hosts should be on upset alert, but we’re still backing the Blaugrana to secure three points, perhaps with the help of some inspiration off the bench.