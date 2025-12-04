Barcelona Reveal Worrying Timeline for Dani Olmo Injury Return
Barcelona have confirmed that Dani Olmo will be sidelined for a month after sustaining a shoulder injury in Tuesday’s 3–1 win over Atlético Madrid.
The Spaniard was critical in Barça’s comeback victory at Camp Nou as he scored his side’s second of the evening, but injured himself in the process and was forced to leave the field immediately. Olmo, who scored a double against Deportivo Alavés last weekend, dislocated his left shoulder as he fell to the turf after beating Jan Oblak from inside the penalty area.
The 27-year-old spared the blushes of Robert Lewandowski after the Poland international skied a penalty with the score level and La Blaugrana will sorely miss their in-form attacking midfielder during the festive period.
Barça revealed the extent of Olmo’s injury on X, insisting a “conservative treatment has been chosen” to aid his recovery. They added that the expected absence is approximately one month, which will see him miss six matches.
Olmo will be on the treatment table during La Liga games against Real Betis (A), Osasuna (H), Villarreal (A) and Espanyol (A), as well as the Copa del Rey round of 32 match and Champions League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt (H) in December.
Barça will be desperate to have Olmo back for the Supercopa de España semifinal when they take on Athletic Club in Saudi Arabia on Jan. 7, 2026.
Olmo Makes Injury Vow
Olmo refused to be downbeat about his latest injury, insisting the setback will only “make him stronger” in an Instagram post.
“It ain’t gonna stop me. Thank you for your support, Culers. This small setback will only make me stronger. My desire and enthusiasm remain intact. We’re all in this together for the final stretch of the year. Força Barça,” wrote Olmo.
Barça will be eager to avoid any slip-ups before Olmo’s return as they contest a hard-fought title race with Real Madrid. La Blaugrana currently lead La Liga after a string of draws for Xabi Alonso’s side, but they are only a point ahead of their bitter Clásico foes.
The two sides could lock horns in the Supercopa de España final, but their next La Liga duel will be staged at Camp Nou in May.
Pedri Eases Injury Fears With Two-Word Message
Olmo was not the only injury concern in victory over Atléti, with midfield talisman Pedri also suffering a knock. The 23-year-old, who unsurprisingly was at the heart of Barça’s best moments, was withdrawn just eight minutes after his compatriot departed the pitch clutching his shoulder.
Pedri has already missed a month through injury this season and Barça can ill-afford to lose their chief playmaker again, but the Spaniard’s Instagram message after the full-time whistle has allayed fears.
Pedri posted a picture of him and his Barça teammates celebrating Raphinha’s equalizer, which the midfielder assisted, alongside the caption: “All good!”
Hansi Flick should have his star midfielder available to him for the weekend’s trip to Real Betis.