Pedri Shares Two Word Barcelona Injury Update After Scare vs. Atletico Madrid
Barcelona’s victory over Atlético Madrid left somewhat of a bitter aftertaste given Pedri was forced to leave the pitch after falling to the ground with an apparent injury. However, the midfielder has since come out and delivered a message that will have Barça fans breathing a huge sigh of relief.
Pedri was the best player on the pitch in Barcelona’s 3–1 victory over Atlético Madrid. After a month-long absence due to a hamstring injury suffered in October’s Clásico defeat, the midfielder returned to the XI to orchestrate arguably Barça’s best performance of the season.
That’s why when he left the pitch in the 74th minute in what looked like discomfort, alarm bells were immediately raised. But a few hours after the match, Pedri took to social media and shared two simple words that eased the tension.
“All good!” he wrote on Instagram.
One of the other recently injured players that was pivotal for Barcelona’s victory against Atlético Madrid was Raphinha. The Brazilian scored the equalizer from a Pedri assist and left the pitch at the same time as the midfield maestro.
Following the game, Raphinha revealed he felt fatigued and asked to be substituted, admitting he believed Pedri was also the victim of exhaustion, discarding any potential injury.
Hansi Flick Delivers Pedri, Dani Olmo Injury Update
Hansi Flick praised Barcelona’s performance against Atlético Madrid, describing it as “one of the best matches this season.”
The German went on to share some insight on Pedri’s alarming substitution, as well as Dani Olmo, who appeared to injure his shoulder when he fell awkwardly after scoring Barcelona’s second of the game.
“Pedri is fine, just a little tired,” Flick said, via AS. “Dani Olmo has a a shoulder issue ... we’ll see.”
Barcelona still haven’t given an official update on Olmo’s injury, but Fabrizio Romano reported that the attacking midfielder will miss the next three weeks with a dislocated shoulder.
The victory against Atlético Madrid came at a cost, but Barcelona will be happy Pedri seemingly avoided any potential injury aggravation.
Flick’s attention will now turn to who can replace Olmo in the upcoming matches. With Fermín López also currently out injured, there’s no telling who’ll start as the attacking midfielder when Barcelona visit Real Betis on Saturday.