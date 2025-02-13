Bay FC: 2025 Season Schedule
The 2024 campaign was Bay FC's inaugural season in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) as they were established in April 2023.
They are co-founded by USWNT legends Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton, and Aly Wagner, and 2024 was a memorable year for the club. They finished seventh in the regular season standings, earning a place in the playoffs.
However, they were beaten 2–1 by the Washington Spirit in the quarter-finals, bringing their season to an early end. Nevertheless, it was a strong debut season for the newly formed club, and they will be hoping to go even further in 2025.
Bay FC will begin the new season on March 15 when they take on the Utah Royals at America First Field. They will then play their first home game at PayPal Park in San Jose on March 22 against Racing Louisville.
2025 Full Schedule
Date
Opponent
Location
Time (PT)
03/15
Utah Royals
America First Field
4:30pm
03/22
Racing Louisville
PayPal Park
7pm
03/28
Washington Spirit
Audi Field
5pm
04/13
Chicago Stars
PayPal Park
4pm
04/19
North Carolina Courage
First Horizon Stadium
4pm
04/26
Seattle Reign
PayPal Park
7pm
05/04
San Diego Wave
Snapdragon Stadium
5pm
05/11
Kansas City Current
CPKC Stadium
10am
05/17
Angel City FC
PayPal Park
7pm
05/24
Houston Dash
Shell Energy Stadium
2pm
06/07
Portland Thorns
PayPal Park
4:30pm
06/13
Orlando Pride
PayPal Park
7pm
06/21
Gotham FC
Sports Illustrated Stadium
4:30pm
08/02
Houston Dash
PayPal Park
7pm
08/10
Chicago Stars
SeatGeek Stadium
11am
08/16
San Diego Wave
PayPal Park
7pm
08/23
Washington Spirit
PayPal Park
1pm
09/01
Angel City FC
BMO Stadium
6pm
09/06
Kansas City Current
PayPal Park
7pm
09/13
Orlando Pride
Inter&Co Stadium
2pm
09/21
Gotham FC
PayPal Park
5:30pm
09/27
Utah Royals FC
PayPal Park
7pm
10/04
Portland Thorns
Providence Park
7pm
10/10
Seattle Reign
Lumen Field
7:30pm
10/17
North Carolina Courage
PayPal Park
7pm
11/02
Racing Louisville
Lynn Family Stadium
TBC
Other Key Dates
The 2025 NWSL season marks the launch of Rivalry Weekend in which the biggest matchups will take place between August 8-10. For Bay FC, they will take on the Chicago Stars at the SeatGeek Stadium on August 10.
Additionally, Decision Day will return for the final round of regular season fixtures. Every team will play on November 2 to determine the final league standings and the eight teams that will qualify for the playoffs.