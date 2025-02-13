SI

Bay FC: 2025 Season Schedule

Bay FC will begin their second season in the NWSL on the road against the Utah Royals on March 15.

Bay FC forward Asisat Oshoala celebrates with teammates
Bay FC forward Asisat Oshoala celebrates with teammates / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The 2024 campaign was Bay FC's inaugural season in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) as they were established in April 2023.

They are co-founded by USWNT legends Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton, and Aly Wagner, and 2024 was a memorable year for the club. They finished seventh in the regular season standings, earning a place in the playoffs.

However, they were beaten 2–1 by the Washington Spirit in the quarter-finals, bringing their season to an early end. Nevertheless, it was a strong debut season for the newly formed club, and they will be hoping to go even further in 2025.

Bay FC will begin the new season on March 15 when they take on the Utah Royals at America First Field. They will then play their first home game at PayPal Park in San Jose on March 22 against Racing Louisville.

2025 Full Schedule

Date

Opponent

Location

Time (PT)

03/15

Utah Royals

America First Field

4:30pm

03/22

Racing Louisville

PayPal Park

7pm

03/28

Washington Spirit

Audi Field

5pm

04/13

Chicago Stars

PayPal Park

4pm

04/19

North Carolina Courage

First Horizon Stadium

4pm

04/26

Seattle Reign

PayPal Park

7pm

05/04

San Diego Wave

Snapdragon Stadium

5pm

05/11

Kansas City Current

CPKC Stadium

10am

05/17

Angel City FC

PayPal Park

7pm

05/24

Houston Dash

Shell Energy Stadium

2pm

06/07

Portland Thorns

PayPal Park

4:30pm

06/13

Orlando Pride

PayPal Park

7pm

06/21

Gotham FC

Sports Illustrated Stadium

4:30pm

08/02

Houston Dash

PayPal Park

7pm

08/10

Chicago Stars

SeatGeek Stadium

11am

08/16

San Diego Wave

PayPal Park

7pm

08/23

Washington Spirit

PayPal Park

1pm

09/01

Angel City FC

BMO Stadium

6pm

09/06

Kansas City Current

PayPal Park

7pm

09/13

Orlando Pride

Inter&Co Stadium

2pm

09/21

Gotham FC

PayPal Park

5:30pm

09/27

Utah Royals FC

PayPal Park

7pm

10/04

Portland Thorns

Providence Park

7pm

10/10

Seattle Reign

Lumen Field

7:30pm

10/17

North Carolina Courage

PayPal Park

7pm

11/02

Racing Louisville

Lynn Family Stadium

TBC

Other Key Dates

The 2025 NWSL season marks the launch of Rivalry Weekend in which the biggest matchups will take place between August 8-10. For Bay FC, they will take on the Chicago Stars at the SeatGeek Stadium on August 10.

Additionally, Decision Day will return for the final round of regular season fixtures. Every team will play on November 2 to determine the final league standings and the eight teams that will qualify for the playoffs.

