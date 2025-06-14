Bayern Munich vs. Auckland City: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Bayern Munich’s Club World Cup campaign kicks off on Sunday evening as they face New Zealand minnows Auckland City in Cincinnati.
Only two clubs have won this competition more than Bayern, and Vincent Kompany’s side rank among the favorites to go all the way in the United States this summer. They were drawn into a fairly tricky Group C alongside Benfica and Boca Juniors, but their simplest task is up first.
While Auckland have dominated the domestic scene in New Zealand and are frequent Club World Cup participants, they’re the only non-professional team competing at the tournament. Thus, Sunday’s clash with the German giants will be unlike anything they’ve ever experienced, and striker Angus Kilkolly labelled the draw as a "dream" for the perennial Oceania Champions League victors.
They’re facing the six-time UEFA Champions League winners here, although Kompany’s men were knocked out at the quarterfinal stage of the latest iteration. Bayern did, however, reclaim the Bundesliga title at canter.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the Club World Cup clash.
What Time Does Bayern Munich vs. Auckland City Kick-Off?
- Location: Cincinnati, United States
- Stadium: TQL Stadium
- Date: Sunday, June 15
- Kick-off Time: 5 p.m. BST / noon ET / 9 a.m. PT
- Referee: Issa Sy (SEN)
Bayern Munich vs. Auckland City Head-to-Head Record
This is the first competitive fixture between Bayern Munich and Auckland City.
Current Form (All Competitions)
Bayern Munich
Auckland City
Hoffenheim 0–4 Bayern Munich – 17/05/25
Onehunga Mangere United 0–4 Auckland City – 31/05/25
Bayern Munich 2–0 Borussia Mönchengladbach – 10/05/25
West Coast Rangers 2–5 Auckland City –30/05/25
RB Leipzig 3–3 Bayern Munich – 03/05/25
Auckland City 1–0 Auckland United –24/05/25
Bayern Munich 3–0 Mainz – 26/04/25
Auckland City 5–2 Manurewa – 21/05/25
Heidenheim 0–4 Bayern Munich – 19/04/25
East Coast Bays 2–2 Auckland City – 17/05/25
How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Auckland City on TV
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
DAZN, Channel 5
United States
DAZN
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
DAZN
Bayern Munich Team News
There’s an expectation that Kompany won’t go full strength against Auckland with tougher group fixtures against Benfica and Boca on the horizon.
Bayern have been able to include the likes of Dayot Upamecano and Jamal Musiala in their travelling squad despite their pair missing the end of the domestic season through injury. Kim Min-Jae has also travelled, as have new arrivals Jonathan Tah and Tom Bischof.
Leroy Sané has agreed to join Galatasaray on a three-year contract but will play out in the United States. Thomas Müller is also set to play his final games for the club after his departure was confirmed towards the end of the season.
Alphonso Davies and Hiroki Ito are missing the tournament through injury.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Auckland City
Bayern predicted lineup vs. Auckland (4-2-3-1): Urbig; Laimer, Dier, Tah, Stanišić; Palhinha, Bischof; Olisé, Müller, Guerreiro; Kusi-Asare
Auckland City Team News
The Auckland City squad have taken holidays to escape their day jobs and fly out to the United States for the tournament. There are no familiar names, and only a handful boast experience of playing in Europe.
New Zealanders dominate, but the Auckland squad also consists of an Irishman, an Englishman, a Spaniard and a Colombian.
28-year-old forward Myer Bevan is Auckland’s leading scorer this season with eight goals. This is his second season at the club, having previously played in MLS for the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Auckland City Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich
Auckland predicted lineup vs. Bayern (4-3-3): Tracey; Legos, Mitchell, Boxal, Lobo; Garriga, Ilic, Yoo; Manickum, Bevan, Zeb
Bayern Munich vs. Auckland City Score Prediction
This is a proper David vs. Goliath tussle.
Auckland may have more Club World Cup experience than their opponents, but Bayern’s quality is incomparable to the part-timers.
The Bundesliga champions are going to win this one comfortably. It’d be great if Auckland found the back of the net, though.
Prediction: Bayern Munich 5–0 Auckland City
