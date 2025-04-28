Beach Soccer World Cup 2025: Schedule, Teams, and How to Watch
The annual soccer calendar is approaching its business end, with title races across many of Europe’s major leagues either already decided or close to being wrapped up (congratulations, Liverpool). However, there’s still plenty of action to look forward to in the coming weeks and months.
The Champions League final is set for May 31, the Europa League final will be held 10 days earlier, and the newly revamped FIFA Club World Cup is also on the horizon.
Before any of that, though, comes the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup — the premier event in beach soccer.
Whether you're a seasoned beach soccer aficionado or a fan of the traditional game looking to try something new (and seriously exciting), here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tournament.
Beach Soccer World Cup 2025: Key Details
The 2025 Beach Soccer World Cup will be held in Mahé, Seychelles — a stunning island nation off the east coast of Africa.
The tournament, now in its 13th edition, kicks off on May 1 and concludes on May 11.
Participating Teams in the Beach Soccer World Cup 2025
Sixteen teams will compete in the 2025 Beach Soccer World Cup, with representatives from every corner of the globe — from South America to Europe and, of course, the host continent, Africa.
Brazil, the reigning champion and the tournament’s most successful nation with six titles, is the favourite to lift the crown once again, while Portugal and Italy are also expected to be among the main challengers.
Here’s the full list of competing teams, along with their records in past tournaments.
Nation
Previous Best Performance
Belarus
Fourth Place (2024)
Brazil
Champion (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2017, 2024)
Chile
Debut
El Salvador
Fourth Place (2011)
Guatemala
Debut
Iran
Third Place (2017, 2024)
Italy
Runner-up (2008, 2019, 2024)
Japan
Runner-up (2021)
Mauritania
Debut
Oman
Group Stage
Paraguay
Quarterfinals (2017)
Portugal
Champion (2015, 2019)
Senegal
Fourth Place (2021)
Seychelles
Debut
Spain
Runner-up (2013)
Tahiti
Runner-up (2015, 2017)
The 2025 Beach Soccer World Cup Schedule
The Beach Soccer World Cup kicks off on May 1 with the opening round of group stage fixtures. Each team will then play two more group stage matches—first on May 3, and again on May 5—with the top two teams from each of the four groups advancing to the quarterfinals on May 8.
The semifinals will take place on May 10, followed by the final and the third-place match on May 11.
All matches will be held at the Paradise Arena in Victoria, the capital of Seychelles. The purpose-built arena, which holds 5,000 spectators, was originally used for the 2024 tournament in Dubai, UAE. It was dismantled, shipped to Seychelles, and reassembled on a new sand and cement base as part of efforts to make the tournament as sustainable as possible.
Best Stadiums Used in Previous Beach Soccer World Cups
Given that it's beach soccer, it probably comes as no surprise that the Beach Soccer World Cup has been held in some truly beautiful locations and stunning stadiums.
Among them is the iconic Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, which hosted the inaugural tournament in 2005 as well as the 2006 and 2007 editions. Other notable venues include Nassau Stadium—also known as Malcolm Park—a $2.5 million state-of-the-art beach soccer arena in the Bahamas, and Estádio da Praia da Baía in Espinho, Portugal, a beachfront venue famous for its breathtaking views.
How to Watch the Beach Soccer World Cup 2025
The 2025 Beach Soccer World Cup does not have an official broadcaster, but every game will be streamed for free on the FIFA+ website, which is available worldwide.