Beach Soccer World Cup 2025: Schedule, Teams, and How to Watch

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025 is taking place in the Seychelles.

Barnaby Lane

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025 takes place in early May.
The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025 takes place in early May. / Luke Dray/FIFA

The annual soccer calendar is approaching its business end, with title races across many of Europe’s major leagues either already decided or close to being wrapped up (congratulations, Liverpool). However, there’s still plenty of action to look forward to in the coming weeks and months.

The Champions League final is set for May 31, the Europa League final will be held 10 days earlier, and the newly revamped FIFA Club World Cup is also on the horizon.

Before any of that, though, comes the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup — the premier event in beach soccer.

Whether you're a seasoned beach soccer aficionado or a fan of the traditional game looking to try something new (and seriously exciting), here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tournament.

Beach Soccer World Cup 2025: Key Details

Brazil is the reigning Beach World Cup champion.
Brazil is the reigning Beach World Cup champion. / Aitor Alcalde/FIFA

The 2025 Beach Soccer World Cup will be held in Mahé, Seychelles — a stunning island nation off the east coast of Africa.

The tournament, now in its 13th edition, kicks off on May 1 and concludes on May 11.

Participating Teams in the Beach Soccer World Cup 2025

Sixteen teams will compete in the 2025 Beach Soccer World Cup, with representatives from every corner of the globe — from South America to Europe and, of course, the host continent, Africa.

Brazil, the reigning champion and the tournament’s most successful nation with six titles, is the favourite to lift the crown once again, while Portugal and Italy are also expected to be among the main challengers.

Here’s the full list of competing teams, along with their records in past tournaments.

Nation

Previous Best Performance

Belarus

Fourth Place (2024)

Brazil

Champion (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2017, 2024)

Chile

Debut

El Salvador

Fourth Place (2011)

Guatemala

Debut

Iran

Third Place (2017, 2024)

Italy

Runner-up (2008, 2019, 2024)

Japan

Runner-up (2021)

Mauritania

Debut

Oman

Group Stage

Paraguay

Quarterfinals (2017)

Portugal

Champion (2015, 2019)

Senegal

Fourth Place (2021)

Seychelles

Debut

Spain

Runner-up (2013)

Tahiti

Runner-up (2015, 2017)

The 2025 Beach Soccer World Cup Schedule

Bruno Xavier of Brazil.
Bruno Xavier of Brazil in 2017. / Alex Grimm/IMAGO

The Beach Soccer World Cup kicks off on May 1 with the opening round of group stage fixtures. Each team will then play two more group stage matches—first on May 3, and again on May 5—with the top two teams from each of the four groups advancing to the quarterfinals on May 8.

The semifinals will take place on May 10, followed by the final and the third-place match on May 11.

All matches will be held at the Paradise Arena in Victoria, the capital of Seychelles. The purpose-built arena, which holds 5,000 spectators, was originally used for the 2024 tournament in Dubai, UAE. It was dismantled, shipped to Seychelles, and reassembled on a new sand and cement base as part of efforts to make the tournament as sustainable as possible.

Best Stadiums Used in Previous Beach Soccer World Cups

Malcolm Park.
Malcolm Park. / Dean Mouhtaropoulos/FIFA

Given that it's beach soccer, it probably comes as no surprise that the Beach Soccer World Cup has been held in some truly beautiful locations and stunning stadiums.

Among them is the iconic Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, which hosted the inaugural tournament in 2005 as well as the 2006 and 2007 editions. Other notable venues include Nassau Stadium—also known as Malcolm Park—a $2.5 million state-of-the-art beach soccer arena in the Bahamas, and Estádio da Praia da Baía in Espinho, Portugal, a beachfront venue famous for its breathtaking views.

How to Watch the Beach Soccer World Cup 2025

The 2025 Beach Soccer World Cup does not have an official broadcaster, but every game will be streamed for free on the FIFA+ website, which is available worldwide.

Barnaby Lane
BARNABY LANE

Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.

