The Best Current Premier League Goalkeepers—Ranked
Premier League goalkeepers have never had things tougher.
Not only are English football’s finest goal guarders expected to be unflappable shot-stopping machines, producing decisive saves at key junctures, they’re required to possess the distribution skills of an elite midfielder and the unwavering concentration of a brain surgeon.
Fortunately, there are an array of stoppers in England’s top tier who boast many of the necessary attributes to thrive in the world’s most pressurised division, protecting their net with admirable assurance and vim.
With that in mind, here is Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the best goalkeeper plying their trade in the Premier League.
8. Jordan Pickford (Everton)
There was a period in which Jordan Pickford proved a decisive figure in between Everton’s posts, but England’s first-choice stopper has silenced his doubters in recent seasons. Once an error-prone, overly aggressive goalkeeper, Pickford has mellowed in past seasons and is all the better for it.
Pickford is often mocked for his relatively small stature—for a goalkeeper, at least—but that doesn’t prevent him from flying left and right to thwart opposition attackers. Incredible reflexes result in frequent jaw-dropping stops, with his presence crucial amid Everton’s more difficult periods of recent years.
The consistency he’s developed ensures he’s one of the Premier League’s top goalkeepers—and also one of the leading stoppers in the world.
7. Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham Hotspur)
What Guglielmo Vicario lacks in composure from searching crosses into the penalty area, he more than makes up for in stunning saves. The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper boasts incredible agility and nimbleness on his line, with cat-like reflexes ensuring his showreel is full to the brim with super stops.
Of course, he could develop his ability to command the penalty area—undoubtedly one of his major weaknesses—but he still stands tall among his positional peers. The Italian has regularly spared Tottenham’s blushes when acting as the final line of defence.
He’s proven a reliable presence for Spurs since joining the club in 2023 and has firmly endeared himself to the Tottenham faithful.
6. Giorgi Mamardashvili (Liverpool)
Liverpool already boasted one of the best goalkeeping double acts in world football with Caoimhín Kelleher deputising for Alisson, but the Irishman’s replacement, Giorgi Mamardashvili, is an upgrade on his predecessor.
The Georgian, who has been recruited as Alisson’s long-term heir, honed his craft in La Liga with Valencia, attracting an audience outside of Spain with his terrific performances at Euro 2024. He’s an imposing figure in goal and a real all-rounder with a diverse skill set.
While there is still work to be done with regards to his distribution, Mamardashvili is a commanding presence. He deals with balls into his box effectively and has the frame to match most shots that come his way.
Liverpool now have two of the Premier League’s leading goalkeepers.
5. Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest)
Matz Sels had limited experience of English football when arriving at Nottingham Forest in February 2024. The Belgian had featured infrequently for Newcastle United during a year in the Championship in 2016–17, before jetting off to Anderlecht and then Strasbourg.
But Sels has improved with age and made a much stronger impression on his return to England. Forest’s remarkable European charge in 2024–25 was built on the veteran’s supreme shot-stopping and he even scooped the Premier League Golden Glove alongside David Raya following a league-high 13 clean sheets.
Sels is not a flashy goalkeeper, nor an exceptional distributor, but he gets the job done—and done well.
4. Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)
Emiliano Martínez has often saved his most memorable performances for the international stage with Argentina, but he’s still conjured up consistently super performances with Aston Villa. There’s a reason he’s a two-time Yashin Trophy winner.
Martínez might not be everyone’s favourite character on the pitch—his antics often wind up opposition supporters—but his shot-stopping abilities and leadership qualities are undeniable.
The World Cup winner appeared to have one foot out the door at Villa Park over the summer, but his impressive re-integration into Unai Emery’s squad speaks to his elite mindset.
3. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City)
Gianluigi Donnarumma was the man who pinched Martínez’s status as holder of the Yashin Trophy. The Italian was largely impenetrable en route to Champions League glory with Paris Saint-Germain last season before being unceremoniously dumped by the French giants.
Donnarumma’s apparent financial demands and his lack of precision with the ball at his feet saw PSG part ways with their star stopper, but Pep Guardiola wasn’t dissuaded by the discourse surrounding the former Milan goalkeeper.
Manchester City benefitted from the demise of Donnarumma’s relationship with PSG, signing one of the world’s best stoppers for a bargain fee. His gigantic frame and lightning quick reflexes have already made him a hit at the Etihad Stadium.
2. David Raya (Arsenal)
Many felt Aaron Ramsdale was treated harshly when Mikel Arteta swiftly replaced him with David Raya at the beginning of the 2023–24 season, but the Spaniard’s subsequent ascent to superstardom has underscored Arteta’s eye for detail.
Requiring a goalkeeper with expert distribution, quiet self-assurance and, of course, excellent reactions, Raya was the perfect fit for Arteta’s demands, with the compatriots sharing complete trust in one another.
The ex-Brentford goalkeeper has helped transform Arsenal’s rearguard in recent years, providing a reliable last line of defence behind an already resilient backline. He makes the challenging look simple and seemingly has no weaknesses to his game.
Raya has proven an inspired Arteta addition.
1. Alisson (Liverpool)
Liverpool had long struggled for consistency in between the sticks, but then Alisson came along. Eyebrows were raised when £67 million was splashed on the Brazilian back in 2018, but the steadfast stopper quickly silenced his critics with dazzling displays.
Need a 70-yard pass pinged to Mohamed Salah? Alisson can do that. Want someone to pluck a looping cross out of the sky without breaking sweat? He can do that, too. Require a last-ditch save in a one-v-one situation in the dying embers? There’s nobody better.
Alisson is the complete package in net and few have exhibited quite such an array of attributes in Premier League history. His quality is matched by his longevity, with nobody having been able to usurp the Liverpool hero for quite some time.