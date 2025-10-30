The Best Current Premier League Midfielders—Ranked
The Premier League has never boasted quite such a rich collection of world-class midfielders as it does presently.
A division founded on bruisers and box-to-boxers has been enhanced by influences from across world football, with England’s top tier now possessing a myriad of different midfield profiles. There is still room for the more destructive engine room operator, but they now rub shoulders with graceful dribblers, tempo-setters and masterful playmakers.
Elite talent is spread across the traditional ‘Big Six’ and beyond, with the Premier League’s dazzling troupe of midfielders the envy of other divisions across the world.
With that in mind, here is Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the current best midfielders in the Premier League.
15. Xavi Simons (Tottenham Hotspur)
Xavi Simons is a relatively recent arrival in the Premier League having joined Tottenham Hotspur last summer. The sought-after and versatile attacking midfielder honed his craft with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga and is now gracing English football.
The Netherlands international is still finding his feet in new surroundings, but the Spurs faithful have already witnessed glimpses of his genius in north London.
Simons is a master creator and exceptional in small spaces, using his low centre of gravity and turn of pace to wreak havoc in and around the penalty area.
Premier League defences will grow to fear Simons in due time.
14. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)
Martin Ødegaard’s stock has fallen over the past year amid injuries and nagging doubts over his best long-term role in the Arsenal team, but there can be no denying the Norwegian’s place as one of the division’s best midfielders.
The Arsenal captain is somewhat hamstrung by a system that pushes him into the wide right space, moving him further from the opposition goal where he can be most impactful, but he’s still been able to build a formidable relationship with Bukayo Saka down the flank.
He’s likely better suited to a traditional attacking midfield role where he can astound with his playmaking abilities and wicked left boot.
13. Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United)
Bruno Guimarães has been undeniably brilliant since his arrival in the Premier League back in 2022. The Brazilian is the epitome of consistency, seldom dropping his standards in the Newcastle United engine room.
Guimarães is an all-action midfielder, capable of crunching tackles, exquisite diagonals and timely goalscoring. However, his most desirable attribute is arguably his tireless work rate and unwavering passion, which has firmly endeared him to the Toon Army.
The midfielder is a mightily impressive athlete and makes up a third of Newcastle’s formidable trio in the centre of the park alongside Sandro Tonali and Joelinton.
12. Martín Zubimendi (Arsenal)
After turning down Liverpool in the summer of 2024, it appeared that Martín Zubimendi may never grace the Premier League, but the Spaniard was eventually convinced to leave Real Sociedad and join compatriot Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.
It’s still early days in Zubimendi’s Arsenal career, but the signs are hugely encouraging. The defensive midfielder has impressed with his blend of ferocity and finesse in central areas, making the transition to English football look relatively straightforward.
Zubimendi offers the Gunners crucial control in the midfield department and is only likely to improve in the coming months and years.
11. Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United)
Tonali’s 10-month ban for breaching betting rules threatened to entirely derail his Newcastle career. But the Magpies retained faith in their general and that belief has been unequivocally rewarded since his return to action early in the 2024–25 season.
Much like his teammate Guimarães, Tonali provides the Magpies with a little bit of everything in the centre of the pitch. He offers the odd goal, helps dictate tempo with his ball carrying and accurate distribution, and also boasts the tenacity required to earn the adoration of the St James’ Park crowd.
The Italy international rarely has an off-day, proving remarkably reliable for Newcastle no matter their opponents.
10. Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)
Dominik Szoboszlai’s penchant for scoring worldies quickly impressed Liverpool supporters upon his arrival in the Premier League, but the Hungarian’s work ethic has arguably trumped his ability to provide semi-regular screamers.
The versatile Hungarian, who has been used across the midfield and even at right back for the Reds, has become renowned for his stamina and never-say-die attitude, finding joy under both Jürgen Klopp and Arne Slot.
He’s primarily operated as an attacking midfielder for Liverpool, catching the eye with his clean ball-striking and stellar passing range, but he’s proven a hit no matter his position.
9. Enzo Fernández (Chelsea)
Enzo Fernández took time to settle at Chelsea, but that adjustment period now seems a very long time ago. The Argentine is now performing at the levels his £107 million transfer fee demanded, whether that be in Enzo Maresca’s double pivot or in a more advanced role.
The tenacious midfielder has the trademark South American fire burning deep in his belly, with his competitive streak and incredible work rate making him a firm favourite at Stamford Bridge, but it’s what Fernández offers on the ball that makes him such an asset.
An excellent box-crasher capable of scoring and teeing up teammates, Fernández provides terrific balance in the engine room for club and country.
8. Rodri (Manchester City)
Rodri would once have topped our rankings with ease, but the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner has been hampered by injuries in recent times. He was sidelined for almost the entirety of the 2024–25 season and is still battling fitness issues in the quest to rediscover his mojo.
But Rodri’s reputation ensures he hasn’t dropped too far down our rankings. On form, there is no doubt about his place as the best defensive midfielder on the planet, with the Spaniard having proven essential to Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Manchester City team.
Rodri’s impact has been regularly underscored by Man City’s struggles without him. He’s such a calming and intelligent presence in midfield, both in and out of possession, and darn difficult to replace.
7. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
Bruno Fernandes’ technical quality has never been in doubt, but he’s been unfortunate to be surrounded by many unable to lace his boots at Manchester United in recent years. He’s been the club’s standout player for what feels an eternity, shining bright amid the gloom.
The Portugal international’s creativity has been integral to any success United have enjoyed in recent seasons, and he’s posted double-digits for goals and assists in each of his five full seasons with the Red Devils. Those numbers are frightening considering Man Utd’s struggles.
Fernandes can manipulate a football like few others, boasting a phenomenal touch and incredible vision. Whether playing as an attacking midfielder or in a deeper function, he always delivers.
6. Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)
Alexis Mac Allister made his name on England’s south coast with Brighton & Hove Albion, even claiming the World Cup title while representing the Seagulls, but his ascent to unplayable superstar has been made while donning Liverpool colours.
Such a naturally gifted footballer with the ball at his feet, the Argentine is another who can do it all. Whether it be through long-range wonder strikes, pinpoint passes in the final third or his underappreciated defensive work, Mac Allister always impresses for the Reds.
The diminutive midfielder operates with enviable class in the centre of the park having cemented his place as Liverpool’s deep-lying playmaker and midfield conductor since signing.
5. Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
Chelsea have made a swollen glut of signings since their change in ownership, but Cole Palmer is undoubtedly the best. The Manchester City academy product arrived at Stamford Bridge with lofty expectations given his enormous potential and has since smashed them to smithereens.
The Blues became a one-man team during Palmer’s debut season in 2023–24, reliant on the England international’s individual brilliance to overcome their opponents. While others have helped ease the creative and goalscoring burden since, Palmer remains Chelsea’s talisman.
The attacking midfielder is effortlessly brilliant when handed the freedom to perform, dazzling with his technical ability and reliability on the grand stage. He’s simply a generational talent.
4. Florian Wirtz (Liverpool)
Florian Wirtz may have endured a difficult beginning to life in the Premier League, underwhelming since his £116 million move to Liverpool, but there’s a reason the Reds splashed such an eye-watering sum on the German maestro.
Wirtz tormented Bundesliga defences relentlessly with Bayer Leverkusen, crucially leading their charge towards the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal double in 2023–24. The attacking midfielder was a reliable source of goals and assists for Leverkusen, forging a reputation as a masterful operator in the space between the opposition’s midfield and defence.
He will undoubtedly come good for Liverpool despite a tame start in red, with the astonishing youngster simply too talented to struggle for much longer. When it clicks for Wirtz at Anfield, Premier League defences will crumble in his path.
3. Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)
Ryan Gravenberch’s transformation into a combative yet graceful defensive midfielder caught many by surprise. Arriving under Klopp as a raw talent with an offensive-minded skill set, Slot reinvented his compatriot in 2024–25 to remedy Liverpool’s issues in holding midfield.
Gravenberch’s stellar form early in Slot’s tenure was no flash in the pan and the ex-Bayern Munich and Ajax dynamo swiftly became irreplaceable in the engine room. He was crucial to Liverpool’s Premier League title victory in Slot’s debut term and even won the competition’s Young Player of the Season award.
Press resistant, formidable in challenges, supremely intelligent—Gravenberch has all the necessary attributes to be an elite defensive midfielder. There’s no doubt he will improve further with more time in the role.
2. Declan Rice (Arsenal)
There were concerns that Arsenal had overpaid for Declan Rice when they parted ways with £105 million for his services, but the England international has emphatically silenced his doubters. He’s helped transform Arsenal‘s midfield as both a defensive presence and attacking contributor.
While Rice is capable of acting as the holding midfielder for the Gunners, he’s proven even more effective in a box-to-box function. His power when marching towards the opposition goal and excellent decision-making at key junctures makes him an unstoppable threat.
He’s added set-piece delivery to his repertoire in recent times and has always been a steady provider of both goals and assists. There are few midfielders in world football more complete than Rice.
1. Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea)
Moisés Caicedo was another Premier League midfielder who commanded a gargantuan fee, with Chelsea spending £115 million on his services in 2023. He took some time to adjust in an ever-changing team, but has now hit his stride in style.
The Ecuador international is renowned for his tough-tackling approach and acute defensive awareness, skills which make him the leading defensive midfielder in the division. His reputation as an impenetrable enforcer is well earned.
However, Caicedo has shown he has other strings to his bow. There’s been the odd worldie, of course, but his passing ability cannot be underappreciated. He’s ever so reliable at recycling possession and keeping things ticking in Maresca’s midfield.