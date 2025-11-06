The Best Defensive Midfielders to Sign on Football Manager 26
Some of the most popular formations in the world are built around defensive midfielders.
There are plenty of different ways to use defensive midfielders in Football Manager 26. Pure disruptive destroyers can help you recover possession, and deep lying playmakers are all about helping to build out from the bag.
However you want to use your defensive midfielder in your next FM26 save, here are Sports Illustrated’s suggestions for your transfer targets.
Cheap Options
Marten de Roon (Atalanta)
Atalanta want £5 million to part ways with Marten de Roon. If you’ve got the budget, don’t even hesitate to agree to that deal.
The defensive-minded Dutchman is good enough to lead a mid-table midfield or offer some reliable cover for even the best sides around thanks to his 17 tackling and 15 passing.
Oriol Romeu (Free Agent)
If funds are limited, your best option is to pursue free agent Oriol Romeu, who is looking for his next club after being released by Barcelona.
His suitability for a team of that pedigree is debatable, but smaller sides searching for a midfield anchor should not hesitate to get a deal done.
Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig)
Kevin Kampl is leaving RB Leipzig when his contract expires next summer, so he’s available for a bargain price of just £425,000 when the game starts.
His 16 passing makes him more of a creative option than an out-and-out defender, so if you’re looking for someone to set the tempo from deep, he could be your man.
Benjamin André (Lille)
Benjamin André is the sort of player who can fit into any tactical setup. He’s comfortable on the ball but equally as capable of anchoring a midfield with his defensive prowess.
Another on an expiring contract, you’ll need just £1.6 million to get this sale over the line.
Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig)
It’s rare to find players who aren’t at the end of their careers in this price range, but RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara offers a welcome change to the norm.
While he is still recovering from a nasty injury, the 27-year-old can be picked up for around £4.3 million. Haidara can play nearly anywhere on the pitch, making him a valuable asset for a smaller squad.
Reasonable Options
Mauro Arambarri (Getafe)
As we reach the middle price bracket, the best option on the table is Getafe midfielder Mauro Arambarri, whose release clause of £10.25 million represents sensational value.
Arambarri is good enough for any team on the planet and big clubs soon start to circle around him once the game begins. You’d be wise to try and win the race for his signature early.
Pascal Groß (Borussia Dortmund)
£7 million and a decent wage budget will let you sign Pascal Groß from Borussia Dortmund.
Alongside Arambarri, he’s one of few options in this price range that are suitable for teams at the highest level of the game. His 16 tackling means he will slot right in at the base of your midfield.
Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund)
Another potential bargain at Borussia Dortmund is the versatile Emre Can, but you’ll have to be patient with this one as he continues his recovery from a lenghty injury.
When he’s back to his best, his asking price of £16 million will feel like an absolute bargain.
Danilo Pereira (Al Ittihad)
Al Ittihad are ready to part ways with veteran midfielder Danilo, whose asking price of £1.9 million quickly attracts interest from plenty of teams.
You’ll need some decent wages to lure him back from Saudi Arabia, but thankfully, Danilo’s current wages are well below the average handed out across the Pro League.
Billy Gilmour (Napoli)
If you want your defensive midfielder to be more of a playmaker, Billy Gilmour of Napoli may be the signing for you.
He’s available for a surprisingly affordable £16 million, which is stunning value for a player who still has plenty of room to grow before he reaches his potential.
Expensive Options
Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli)
With a bit of money to spend, you should turn to Napoli to take Stanislav Lobotka off their hands.
He’s among the best players you’ll find without having to completely obliterate your transfer budget, and yet he’s far cheaper than most others around his current ability. A release clause of £21.5 million makes this a no-brainer.
Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)
A price tag of £27 million is excellent value for Leon Goretzka, but the Bayern Munich midfielder’s high wages mean this is unlikely to be the bargain it might initially appear to be on paper.
Still, the overall cost of this deal is definitely worth it for a player of Goretzka’s quality. His attributes page is full of 15s and 16s, meaning it’ll be easy to find a way to get him into your team.
Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart)
Another midfielder better-suited for a playmaker role, Angelo Stiller’s release clause of £34.5 million is absolutely worth considering if you’re blessed with that sort of budget.
The 24-year-old still has room to grow into one of the best midfielders in the world, so his price tag is only going to fly up from here. Get him while you can.
Xaver Schlager (RB Leipzig)
Sticking in the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig’s Xaver Schlager is an intruiging option worth considering for his price tag of £32 million.
16 tackling and 15 passing are Schlager’s headline technical attributes, and the 27-year-old’s excellent mental stats will only aid his bid to adapt to life with your club.
Sergi Darder (Mallorca)
£21 million is a great price point for Mallorca midfielder Sergi Darder, who emerges as a target for a number of elite sides as soon as the game begins. One look at his attributes and you’ll understand why.
Don’t expect many goals from Darder, but his 14 tackling will help keep them out and 16 for passing will lead to plenty of assists.