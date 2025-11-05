SI

The Best Free Agents to Sign on Football Manager 26

There are bargains to be found all across the pitch.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is planning his next move. / Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Splashing the cash is always fun in Football Manager 26, but finding a bargain can be equally rewarding.

With financial regulations causing clubs across the globe plenty of problems, dipping into the free agent market could be the way to go to save yourself some funds, with plenty of good players available for nothing at the start of the game.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s rundown of the best free agents in FM26.

Goalkeepers

Fraser Forster

Fraser Forster on Football Manager 26
Fraser Forster recently left Tottenham. / Football Manager 26

Former Tottenham Hotspur stopper Fraser Forster is a smart addition for any team looking for some experience.

Some excellent mental stats and a monstrous frame make Forster reliable cover for an elite side or a solid option for a team still finding its feet.

Rui Patrício

Rui Patrício on Football Manager 26
Rui Patrício is a smart signing. / Football Manager 26

Rui Patrício is now a free agent after leaving Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates, with the Portugal international undoubtedly good enough to help out a number of teams.

He’s an excellent one-on-one stopper who could fill a gap for any team while you find your preferred long-term option.

Right Backs

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Takehiro Tomiyasu on Football Manager 26
Takehiro Tomiyasu is coming back from a serious injury. / Football Manager 26

You’ll have to be patient with this one as Takehiro Tomiyasu begins the game with a serious ACL injury which will keep him sidelined for the vast majority of 2025.

When he returns, however, you should be all over the former Arsenal man, who is comfortable all across the defence and is even good enough to act as cover for a top side.

Rick Karsdorp

Rick Karsdorp on Football Manager 26
Rick Karsdorp remains a solid option. / Football Manager 26

If you need help right now, look to Rick Karsdorp. At 30 years old, he’s a smart pick-up for at least a year or two if you can’t afford a younger option.

The Dutchman doesn’t really stand out in any single area but is undoubtedly a solid wing back if you’re looking for somebody to get up and down the right wing.

Centre Backs

Daniel Amartey

Daniel Amartey on Football Manager 26
Daniel Amartey has not played since 2024. / Football Manager 26

There’s undoubtedly a ceiling when it comes to free agent centre backs on FM26. Daniel Amartey, formerly of Leicester City and Beşiktaş, may be your best option at the back.

He’s a solid player whose days as a starter may be behind him, but if you’re a smaller side looking to boost your squad depth, you could do a whole lot worse.

Craig Dawson

Craig Dawson on Football Manager 26
Craig Dawson departed Wolves in the summer. / Football Manager 26

If you can look past the 9 pace of Craig Dawson, there’s still a real centre back to be found here.

With 17 bravery, determination and heading, Dawson fits into the no-nonsense category who would perhaps thrive in the heart of a back three, with agile options around him to do the running.

Left Backs

Renan Lodi

Renan Lodi on Football Manager 26
Renan Lodi is an excellent option. / Football Manager 26

Brazilian defender Renan Lodi could be the best free agent available at the start of the game after returning from a short spell with Al Hilal.

Still only 27 years old, one of the advantages to Lodi is his resale value, which will be comparatively high for a player picked up on a free transfer.

Sergio Reguilón

Sergio Reguilón on Football Manager 26
A move for Sergio Reguilón could be a bargain. / Football Manager 26

Similarly, there’s real value to be had with Sergio Reguilón, who is hunting his next opportunity after his summer departure from Tottenham.

In the real world, Inter Miami are thought to be leading the race for his signature, so you better act quickly before the 28-year-old is taken off the market.

Midfielders

Miralem Pjanić

Miralem Pjanić on Football Manager 26
Miralem Pjanić is in demand. / Football Manager 26

Miralem Pjanić is your typical free agent midfielder. He’s still sensational technically, but the trade-off is his incredibly limited physical stats.

If you want somebody to sit deep and pull the strings, Pjanić is definitely still good enough to do a job, but you’ll need to find somebody to replace him late in games.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Football Manager 26
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has some impressive stats. / Football Manager 26

The real-life Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been training with Arsenal while he searches for a new club. At 31, his time with a team of that stature has passed him by, but Oxlade-Chamberlain still has a mid-table career in him.

His versatility makes him a valuable asset to teams lower down the pyramid as Oxlade-Chamberlain is comfortable nearly anywhere in the attacking half.

Wingers

Nathan Redmond

Nathan Redmond on Football Manager 26
Nathan Redmond recently left Burnley. / Football Manager 26

16 dribbling is where you need to be looking with Nathan Redmond, who boasts the tricky footwork needed to cause problems for nearly any defender on the game.

There are obvious limitations—10 finishing means he is a pure touchline winger—but Redmond is a nice option for any team needing some extra juice out wide.

Lorenzo Insigne

Lorenzo Insigne on Football Manager 26
Lorenzo Insigne’s technical stats are superb. / Football Manager 26

Meeting Lorenzo Insigne’s wage demands could be a challenge, but the Italian veteran appears to be worth the effort.

His technical stats are excellent where you need them to be, and his pace is still holding on at 13. If you’ve got space for an inside forward, Insigne might still have a year or two of being able to help out at a high level.

Strikers

Diego Costa

Diego Costa on Football Manager 26
Diego Costa looks like a real target man. / Football Manager 26

Don’t expect 36-year-old Diego Costa to go darting into the channels, but if you’re looking for a hulking striker capable of occupying defenders, the former Chelsea and Atlético Madrid man is almost perfect.

His high mental stats—19 aggression, bravery and determination—will undoubtedly cause a whole host of problems (and injuries) and his 14 finishing is enough to get the job done in the box.

Emmanuel Dennis

Emmanuel Dennis on Football Manager 26
Emmanuel Dennis’s versatility could be key. / Football Manager 26

There’s profit to be made on Emmanuel Dennis, a 27-year-old who is comfortable all across your attack.

Dennis, most recently of Nottingham Forest, is at his best when running at defenders and could be useful in a counter-attacking team looking to get in behind.

