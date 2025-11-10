The 13 Best Premier League Players from Gameweek 11
As the Premier League takes one final breath this calendar year, let us soak in the standout performances from Gameweek 11.
The November international break meant all the action was crammed in over the weekend. We started with a low-quality repeat of the low-quality Europa League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in north London, but at least there was late drama to discuss. Arsenal then slipped up for the first time since mid-September away at Sunderland, allowing one of either Manchester City or Liverpool to cash in on Sunday.
And it was Pep Guardiola’s Cityzens who seized the initiative. Suddenly, the once-perennial Premier League champions are posing an ominous threat, while Liverpool’s title defence is at risk of capitulating in the bleak mid-winter.
While there was collective brilliance in Manchester and west London this weekend, the stellar work of individuals cannot go unnoticed. Here, in conjunction with FotMob, are the ten highest-rated Premier League players from Gameweek 11.
7. Jordan Pickford, Idrissa Gueye, Bukayo Saka, Amadou Onana—8.3
Everton returned to winning ways at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday against a Fulham side that are struggling to find the back of the net when the opposition doesn’t do it for them.
Still, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford recorded four saves and prevented 0.91 of expected goals from breaching his defences on his way to a clean sheet. His 8.3 rating was matched by rare goalscorer Idrissa Gueye, who opened the scoring at the end of the first half.
Bukayo Saka dragged a left-footed shot wide at the start of the second period at the Stadium of Light, but Arsenal’s superstar winger atoned by drawing the Gunners’ level with an excellent weak-footed strike to beat Robin Roefs at his near post.
The England international didn’t take over the contest on Wearside, but his pinpoint finish was his first from open play in a Premier League away game since April.
Amadou Onana was also on the scoresheet this weekend, as he doubled Aston Villa’s lead from distance in their battering of Bournemouth at Villa Park. The Belgian is enjoying a good run of form, and he tallied nine defensive contributions amid a combative midfield showing against an energetic engine room.
6. Pedro Neto, Emiliano Buendia, Nico Gonzalez, Matheus Nunes – 8.4
Man City once couldn’t operate at a recognisable level without Rodri, but Nico González’s growth in stature over the past few weeks means the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner’s continued injury issues aren’t inhibiting Guardiola’s title hopefuls.
González was brilliant against Liverpool, with his efficient showing at the base of midfield highlighted by a deflected strike from distance. The Spaniard is an imposing figure who’s astute enough in possession to unlock City’s tight-space technicians.
Right back Matheus Nunes also earned a 8.4 rating. He was quiet defensively with Arne Slot using Florian Wirtz in a free role off the left, but it was his superb delivery that led to the opening goal. Nunes, a converted central midfielder, looks at ease in the role.
Emiliano Buendia’s resurgence this season persisted with a wonderful free-kick to open the scoring against Bournemouth, while Pedro Neto showed up against former club Wolverhampton Wanderers in Chelsea’s eventually comfortable 3–0 triumph. Neto scored the Blues’ third from close range.
5. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – 8.5
"He played for them, did he?" you’ll answer in a few years’ time when someone brings up Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s single season with Chelsea.
The midfielder was a peripheral figure in west London, but he’s the unsung heartbeat of David Moyes’ Everton. Dewsbury-Hall isn’t called ’Jack Grealish’, nor is his footwork as easy on the eye as Iliman Ndiaye’s, but he’s an imperative figure for the Toffees.
Dewsbury-Hall has primarily functioned as an industrious No. 10 for Moyes so far, and his work-rate was key to their success over Fulham on Saturday. The Englishman had a goal ruled out and recorded an assist, while also leading the game with 14 defensive contributions and all Everton players with ten successful duels.
He was everywhere, basically.
4. Alejandro Garnacho – 8.7
After scoring in the week, Alejandro Garnacho retained his place in Enzo Maresca’s team and certainly didn’t disappoint.
This was the winger’s best performance since signing for Chelsea in the summer, as he finished the 3–0 victory with a pair of assists.
Garnacho was electric down the left flank, consistently outwitting his marker one-on-one to create separation. His work for the third goal was particularly impressive.
3. Emiliano Martinez – 8.8
Aston Villa’s triumph over Bournemouth looked convincing on the scoresheet, but the Cherries may well have gotten something from the game if it wasn’t for Emiliano Martínez.
This was a vintage performance from the Argentine shot-stopper, who came up clutch again to deny Antoine Semenyo from 12 yards, preventing the visitors from halving their deficit. Martinez also tipped a deflected Alex Scott effort over the bar superbly at the start of the second half.
He wasn’t constantly busy throughout the contest, but the Villa goalkeeper made big saves at important moments, which allowed the hosts to cruise.
2. Jérémy Doku – 9.0
Many would argue that Jérémy Doku’s performance in Man City’s 3–0 win over Liverpool wasn’t merely one of the standout displays of the weekend, but in the Premier League this season.
This was one of Doku’s unplayable days, which are starting to arrive far more frequently. Conor Bradley, who contained Vinicius Junior in the week, had no shot of taming Doku in this sort of mood, and, often, two Liverpool markers weren’t enough to deny the winger down City’s left. He completed seven of his eight attempted dribbles, and created a joint-high three chances.
A marvellous showing full of jinks and jives was capped off by a wonderful finish from distance after the hour mark, which put the contest beyond an improving Reds.
1. Igor Thiago – 9.1
Doku, however, doesn’t take FotMob’s cake for Gameweek 11. There was only one player who scored a Premier League brace this weekend: Brentford’s Igor Thiago.
There’s no way the Brazilian dazzled quite like Doku did on a sodden Manchester afternoon, but Thiago’s two second-half goals ensured the Bees perpetuated Newcastle United‘s misery on their travels.
The striker scored from the penalty spot and finished opportunistically in stoppage time to seal a 3–1 win for Keith Andrews’ side. He’s now up to second in the scoring charts with eight goals, trailing only Erling Haaland’s tally of 14.