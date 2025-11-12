SI

The Best Right Wingers to Sign on Football Manager 26

Some big right wingers can be signed for surprisingly cheap fees.

Tom Gott

Christian Pulisic is among the potential targets.
Christian Pulisic is among the potential targets. / MB Media/Getty Images

You’ll need a devastating forward line if you’re going to win anything on Football Manager 26.

With so many different ways to set you teams up, there are plenty of different roles available to right wingers, who are among the most important players in any squad. Finding the right signing is key.

Whether you’re struggling with a small budget or blessed with vast wealth, here are Sports Illustrated’s recommendations for your right winger targets.

Cheap Options

Gaspar (Real Sporting)

Gaspar on Football Manager 26
Gaspar has an enticing release clause. / Football Manager 26

A release clause of £4.3 million, coupled with some comparatively low wages, makes Gaspar your go-to target at this price bracket.

He’s versatile, well-rounded and only 25 years old, meaning there’s likely some profit in this deal if you play your cards right.

Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo)

Iago Aspas on Football Manager 26
Iago Aspas is an experienced target. / Football Manager 26

As far as current ability goes, Iago Aspas is your best option at this price point. He’s suitable for mid-table sides looking to make a splash with minimal expense and will set you back £3 million.

The fact he’s 37 and comes with just 11 pace is hardly ideal, but he’s still a smart short-term option while you find something better.

Martin Ojeda (Orlando City)

Martín Ojeda on Football Manager 26
Martín Ojeda is incredibly versatile. / Football Manager 26

£2.3 million for somebody with Martín Ojeda’s versatility feels like an absolute steal for smaller sides looking to punch above their weight.

He brings 13s and 14s everywhere you want to see them on his attributes page and, at 26 years old, brings resale value as well.

Theo Bongonda (Spartak Moscow)

Theo Bongonda on Football Manager 26
Theo Bongonda needs time to recover from a minor injury. / Football Manager 26

No longer the wonderkid he was in the past, 29-year-old Theo Bongonda is still a smart option for smaller sides in need of a solid attacking signing.

£5.25 million makes him our most expensive recommendation at this level, but Bongonda justifies that price tag if you’re looking for an inverted winger to cut inside.

Everton Ribeiro (Bahia)

Everton Ribeiro on Football Manager 26
You’ll likely get one good season out of Everton Ribeiro. / Football Manager 26

At 36 and already on the decline, you’ll get no more than one good year of service from Everton Ribeiro, but the positive thing is that it’ll cost you just £475,000 to sign up for that.

He’s a quick fix who still brings some unreal technical attributes, including 18 dribbling and 16 passing. Even his 12 pace is comparatively impressive for someone of his age.

Reasonable Options

Lucas Ocampos (Monterrey)

Lucas Ocampos on Football Manager 26
Lucas Ocampos is an excellent signing for the price. / Football Manager 26

We’re kicking things off right at the top of this bracket with Monterrey winger Lucas Ocampos, who is undoubtedly the best player you’ll find without blowing your budget.

£18.5 million may sound high, but Ocampos is the only player at this range who can genuinely hold his own with the elite-level options. Any team on the game should be looking to sign him.

Alexis Vega (Toluca)

Alexis Vega on Football Manager 26
Alexis Vega is a potential bargain. / Football Manager 26

There are bargains to be had in Mexico, where Toluca winger Alexis Vega is available for a cool £10 million.

27 years old with low wages and 15 dribbling, Vega is a great option for mid-table sides and could even offer cover for some of the bigger teams.

Steven Bergwijn (Al Ittihad)

Steven Bergwijn on Football Manager 26
Steven Bergwijn’s wages are on the high side. / Football Manager 26

There are plenty of players in Saudi Arabia who start the game on the transfer list. Al Hilal’s Malcom is a good option if you can satisfy his wage demands of over £300,000 per week, but currently earning half that figure is Steven Bergwijn of Al Ittihad.

You’ll need £8.5 million to convince his club to sell, making the total package for this deal pretty fair.

Riyad Mahrez (Al Ahli)

Riyad Mahrez on Football Manager 26
Al Ahli don’t want much to sell Riyad Mahrez. / Football Manager 26

Al Ahli will take just £1.2 million to sell you former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez who, at 34 years old, is still good enough to make a splash at a pretty high level.

He brings bumper wages, unfortunately, so this is the sort of deal you might only be considering as an elite side looking for cover.

Ruben Garcia (Osasuna)

Rubén García on Football Manager 26
Another smart release clause. / Football Manager 26

A release clause of £8.75 million in the contract of Osasuna winger Rubén García is well worth triggering for mid-table sides.

With 13s and 14s all over his attributes page, the 31-year-old is a steady option who looks more than capable of holding his own at a high level for the next few years.

Expensive Options

Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan)

Alexis Saelemaekers on Football Manager 26
Alexis Saelemaekers is surprisingly affordable. / Football Manager 26

When we get to this price range, it’s all about just how far your budget can go. At the bottom of the bracket is AC Milan winger Alexis Saelemaekers, who is available for £25 million.

The 26-year-old might not be an elite talent, but he’s undoubtedly good enough for nearly any team on the game and is definitely the player you should be going for if you need to save a bit of money. If you can go higher, keep reading.

Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna)

Riccardo Orsolini on Football Manager 26
Riccardo Orsolini is an impressive option. / Football Manager 26

With 15 pace, 16 dribbling and 16 finishing, Riccardo Orsolini of Bologna is a great target if you’re looking for a direct goal threat from your wide man.

At £38 million and with wages that are right at the bottom of this sort of range, the 28-year-old is another who could walk into nearly every team on the planet.

Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

Serge Gnabry on Football Manager 26
An expiring contract makes Serge Gnabry attainable. / Football Manager 26

Having entered the final 12 months of his Bayern Munich contract, Serge Gnabry hits the market for an affordable fee of £33 million, but you’ll need to satisfy his hefty wage demands.

He’s worth the effort. Gnabry is one of the best wingers on the game and versatile enough to play nearly every role you could want from him.

Ferran Torres (Barcelona)

Ferran Torres on Football Manager 26
Ferran Torres has plenty of admirers. / Football Manager 26

The game begins with plenty of elite clubs chasing Barcelona winger Ferran Torres, who is an elite talent stuck as a squad player in Hansi Flick’s crowded forward line.

It’ll cost you £47.5 million to convince Barça to sell, which is an excellent price for a player of Ferran’s quality.

Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)

Christian Pulisic on Football Manager 26
Christian Pulisic is in the form of his life. / Football Manager 26

If you’re a top side blessed with a big budget, the best player you’ll be able to land is AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic, whose purple patch on the real pitch has been reflected with a big upgrade on FM26.

You’ll need to offer £53 million to get this deal done, but the 26-year-old’s comparatively low wages actually bring the cost of this package right down and make it a no-brainer if you’ve got the money.

manual

Published
Tom Gott is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A lifelong Chelsea fan and academy football enthusiast, he spends far too much time on Football Manager.

