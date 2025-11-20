Best, Worst Possible 2026 World Cup Groups for Mexico
Mexico might have struggled since their Concacaf Gold Cup win over the summer, but excitement remains palpable for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
El Tri are one of the three hosts for next summer’s tournament alongside the United States and Canada, the third time they will have hosted the competition in its near 100-year history.
Mexico reached the quarterfinals on the previous two occasions they staged soccer’s most prestigious event and will be aiming to reach a similar stage of the 2026 tournament. However, they must first tackle the group stage.
They know they will compete in Group A, but Mexico are unaware of their three opponents for the group phase, but will discover their fate on Dec. 5.
Based on the World Cup pot projections and excluding playoff sides, here is Mexico’s easiest and toughest potential groups for the tournament.
Best Possible Group for Mexico
Mexico wouldn’t ordinarily be placed in Pot 1 for the World Cup given they’re currently 15th in the FIFA rankings, but their host nation status has ensured they will avoid the likes of Argentina, Brazil, England, France and Spain next summer.
They will face one side from each of the other three pots, with Austria statistically their most favorable opponents from Pot 2 based on rankings. El Tri have never faced the European side previously.
Ivory Coast are FIFA’s lowest-ranked side currently in Pot 3, although the pots are yet to be finalized. The African side, who Mexico beat 4–1 in the only past meeting between the nations, still have some great players, but lack the star power they once had in the likes of Didier Drogba and Yaya Touré.
86th-ranked New Zealand would be their best option from Pot 4. El Tri have won seven of their eight meetings with the OFC side, only tasting defeat in their first ever duel back in 1980.
Nation
Pot
Austria (UEFA)
2
Ivory Coast (CAF)
3
New Zealand (OFC)
4
Worst Possible Group for Mexico
Mexico have avoided the big-hitters from Pot 1, but they could still face a recent World Cup finalist. 2018 runners-up Croatia, who also reached the last four in 2022, are currently predicted to feature in Pot 2. They will prove formidable foes for any and all Pot 1 sides.
Ecuador have enjoyed an incredible ascent up the FIFA rankings in recent years and are the best performing nation in Pot 3. The South Americans finished second in CONMEBOL qualifying on account of their stellar defensive record and they drew 1–1 Mexico back in October.
Uzbekistan jumped up five rankings in November and are now Pot 4’s strongest side as things stand. Mexico are unlikely to fear the competition debutants, but they could spring a surprise at the tournament.
Nation
Pot
Croatia (UEFA)
2
Ecuador (CONMEBOL)
3
Uzbekistan (AFC)
4