2026 World Cup Projected Group Stage Draw Pots

The 2026 FIFA World Cup draw is around the corner.

James Cormack

The 2026 FIFA World Cup draw will take place on December 5, 2025.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup draw will take place on December 5, 2025. / Igor Kralj/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

On Dec. 5, 2025, the majority of the 48 nations competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will learn their fates, as the group-stage draw takes place at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

An unprecedented tournament is on the horizon, with FIFA’s expansionism meaning 16 more teams are competing on football’s grandest stage than ever before. In addition, the World Cup will be held in three different countries for the very first time.

The fever is already starting to kick in, and once the draw is over and done with, the opening game of the tournament next summer will come around in an instant.

But we shouldn’t merely dismiss the draw as a mere checkpoint before the 2026 World Cup’s beginning. This is an exciting event in itself, and with qualifying across the globe drawing to a close, a pretty clear picture of the 48 nations and their respective pots has been painted.

Here at the latest projections for the 2026 World Cup group stage draw pots.

How 2026 World Cup Seeding Works

Vinicius Junior, Julian Álvarez
Brazil and Argentina are among the heavy hitters in Pot 1. / Ignácio Amiconi/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Despite the significant increase in competing teams, FIFA’s decision to retain four-team groups means nations will be divided into four pots for the group-stage draw.

The three hosts have been placed in Pot 1, and they’ve been joined by the next nine-highest ranked nations, determined by FIFA’s world rankings. Pot 2 will consist of the subsequent 12 highest-ranked teams and so on. Pot 4 will include the 12 lowest-ranked sides to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

It’s not yet clear which pot will contain the nations that qualify via UEFA’s playoffs or the inter-continental playoffs, which take place next March. These countries are unlikely to be automatically assigned to Pot 4. Instead, FIFA are set to use them as placeholders in pots based off their world ranking.

12 groups of four teams will be produced by the end of the draw, including six nations that are yet to confirm their spots.

Projected Pot 1

Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic and the USMNT will get the chance to play against the defending UEFA Nations League champions. / John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Nation

FIFA Member Association

Canada

CONCACAF

Mexico

CONCACAF

United States

CONCACAF

Argentina

CONMEBOL

Spain*

UEFA

France

UEFA

England

UEFA

Brazil

CONMEBOL

Portugal

UEFA

Netherlands

UEFA

Belgium*

UEFA

Germany

UEFA

*pot unconfirmed

Pot 1 is UEFA-dominated, with seven European nations projected to acquire premier pot status. France, England, Germany, Portugal and the Netherlands are Pot 1, confirmed. Spain and Belgium will soon follow when qualification is inevitably secured.

The three hosts—Canada, Mexico and the United States—were automatically assigned to the top pot, which, in theory, boosts their respective chances of qualifying for the knockout stages, but that also means the quality of Pots 2 and 3, in particular, are slightly stronger compared to previous tournaments.

Joining UEFA’s big boys and the host nations are holders Argentina and record five-time world champions Brazil.

Projected Pot 2

Federico Valverde
Federico Valverde is the leader of the new generation of players that Bielsa is trying to establish in the national team / IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Nation

FIFA Member Association

Croatia

UEFA

Morocco

CAF

Italy (via UEFA playoffs)*

UEFA

Colombia

CONMEBOL

Uruguay

CONMEBOL

Switzerland*

UEFA

Japan

AFC

Senegal

CAF

Denmark*

UEFA

South Korea

AFC

Iran

AFC

Austria*

UEFA

*pot unconfirmed

Foot Rankings on X projects Italy to make it out of the UEFA playoffs in March, despite failing to qualify for back-to-back World Cups. If they atone for their 2018 and 2022 misgivings, the Azzurri should fall into a mightily competitive Pot 2.

2022 semifinalists Croatia are unfortunate to miss out on Pot 1, while Morocco have ascended the world rankings since their historic run in Qatar. The World Cup semifinalists are the favourites to win the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil, with that tournament getting underway in mid-December.

Senegal are another likely Pot 2 nation, with Colombia and Uruguay joining them from CONMEBOL. Switzerland, Denmark and Austria haven’t yet topped their respective qualifying groups, but are projected as the most likely to do so, and they’re poised to make Pot 2.

There’s also Asian representation in the form of Japan, who were dominant throughout the AFC qualifying process, as well as South Korea and Iran.

Projected Pot 3

Erling Haaland celebrating.
Erling Haaland has been in rampant form for club and country this season. / Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Nation

FIFA Member Association

Ecuador

CONMEBOL

Australia

AFC

Ukraine (via UEFA playoffs)*

UEFA

Türkiye (via UEFA playoffs)*

UEFA

Norway

UEFA

Panama*

CONCACAF

Poland (via UEFA playoffs)*

UEFA

Egypt

CAF

Algeria

CAF

Paraguay

CONMEBOL

Tunisia

CAF

Ivory Coast

CAF

*pot unconfirmed

A quarter of the projected Pot 3 nations are African, although that may change depending on the conclusion of UEFA’s World Cup qualifying.

The latest projections have Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia and the Ivory Coast in Pot 3, with Panama the highest-ranked non-hosting Concacaf representative. The Central American side competed at their first World Cup in 2018.

Australia are tournament regulars, while Ecuador could emerge as a ’dark-horse’ after their strong qualifying campaign. Fellow South Americans Paraguay are also likely to end up in Pot 3.

The major nations will likely want to avoid Erling Haaland’s Norway next summer, while Ukraine, Türkiye and Poland have been tipped, along with Italy, as the most likely teams to advance out of the UEFA playoffs.

Projected Pot 4

Chris Wood waving.
Chris Wood will lead New Zealand at the World Cup. / Phil Walter/Getty Images

Nation

FIFA Member Association

Qatar

AFC

Uzbekistan

AFC

DR Congo (via inter-continental playoffs)*

CAF

Saudi Arabia

AFC

Iraq (via inter-continental playoffs)*

AFC

South Africa

CAF

Jordan

AFC

Cabo Verde

CAF

Jamaica*

CONCACAF

Ghana

CAF

Haiti*

CONCACAF

New Zealand

OFC

*pot unconfirmed

There are novices galore in Pot 4, with Uzbekistan, Jordan and Cabo Verde among the nations making their first-ever World Cup appearance in 2026. Steve McLaren’s Jamaica could returned to the international stage for the first time since 1998 once Concacaf qualifying concludes.

Haiti are also in a good position to qualify for the first time since 1974.

The 2022 hosts, Qatar, will be hoping for a more fruitful campaign in North America after impressing in qualifying, while Iraq and the DR Congo are projected to emerge from the inter-continental playoffs.

South Africa are back for the first time since hosting in 2010, while Ghana, Saudi Arabia and New Zealand are more established nations with poor FIFA rankings. The Black Stars failed to qualify for AFCON this year.

