2026 World Cup Projected Group Stage Draw Pots
On Dec. 5, 2025, the majority of the 48 nations competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will learn their fates, as the group-stage draw takes place at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.
An unprecedented tournament is on the horizon, with FIFA’s expansionism meaning 16 more teams are competing on football’s grandest stage than ever before. In addition, the World Cup will be held in three different countries for the very first time.
The fever is already starting to kick in, and once the draw is over and done with, the opening game of the tournament next summer will come around in an instant.
But we shouldn’t merely dismiss the draw as a mere checkpoint before the 2026 World Cup’s beginning. This is an exciting event in itself, and with qualifying across the globe drawing to a close, a pretty clear picture of the 48 nations and their respective pots has been painted.
Here at the latest projections for the 2026 World Cup group stage draw pots.
How 2026 World Cup Seeding Works
Despite the significant increase in competing teams, FIFA’s decision to retain four-team groups means nations will be divided into four pots for the group-stage draw.
The three hosts have been placed in Pot 1, and they’ve been joined by the next nine-highest ranked nations, determined by FIFA’s world rankings. Pot 2 will consist of the subsequent 12 highest-ranked teams and so on. Pot 4 will include the 12 lowest-ranked sides to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
It’s not yet clear which pot will contain the nations that qualify via UEFA’s playoffs or the inter-continental playoffs, which take place next March. These countries are unlikely to be automatically assigned to Pot 4. Instead, FIFA are set to use them as placeholders in pots based off their world ranking.
12 groups of four teams will be produced by the end of the draw, including six nations that are yet to confirm their spots.
Projected Pot 1
Nation
FIFA Member Association
Canada
CONCACAF
Mexico
CONCACAF
United States
CONCACAF
Argentina
CONMEBOL
Spain*
UEFA
France
UEFA
England
UEFA
Brazil
CONMEBOL
Portugal
UEFA
Netherlands
UEFA
Belgium*
UEFA
Germany
UEFA
*pot unconfirmed
Pot 1 is UEFA-dominated, with seven European nations projected to acquire premier pot status. France, England, Germany, Portugal and the Netherlands are Pot 1, confirmed. Spain and Belgium will soon follow when qualification is inevitably secured.
The three hosts—Canada, Mexico and the United States—were automatically assigned to the top pot, which, in theory, boosts their respective chances of qualifying for the knockout stages, but that also means the quality of Pots 2 and 3, in particular, are slightly stronger compared to previous tournaments.
Joining UEFA’s big boys and the host nations are holders Argentina and record five-time world champions Brazil.
Projected Pot 2
Nation
FIFA Member Association
Croatia
UEFA
Morocco
CAF
Italy (via UEFA playoffs)*
UEFA
Colombia
CONMEBOL
Uruguay
CONMEBOL
Switzerland*
UEFA
Japan
AFC
Senegal
CAF
Denmark*
UEFA
South Korea
AFC
Iran
AFC
Austria*
UEFA
*pot unconfirmed
Foot Rankings on X projects Italy to make it out of the UEFA playoffs in March, despite failing to qualify for back-to-back World Cups. If they atone for their 2018 and 2022 misgivings, the Azzurri should fall into a mightily competitive Pot 2.
2022 semifinalists Croatia are unfortunate to miss out on Pot 1, while Morocco have ascended the world rankings since their historic run in Qatar. The World Cup semifinalists are the favourites to win the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil, with that tournament getting underway in mid-December.
Senegal are another likely Pot 2 nation, with Colombia and Uruguay joining them from CONMEBOL. Switzerland, Denmark and Austria haven’t yet topped their respective qualifying groups, but are projected as the most likely to do so, and they’re poised to make Pot 2.
There’s also Asian representation in the form of Japan, who were dominant throughout the AFC qualifying process, as well as South Korea and Iran.
Projected Pot 3
Nation
FIFA Member Association
Ecuador
CONMEBOL
Australia
AFC
Ukraine (via UEFA playoffs)*
UEFA
Türkiye (via UEFA playoffs)*
UEFA
Norway
UEFA
Panama*
CONCACAF
Poland (via UEFA playoffs)*
UEFA
Egypt
CAF
Algeria
CAF
Paraguay
CONMEBOL
Tunisia
CAF
Ivory Coast
CAF
*pot unconfirmed
A quarter of the projected Pot 3 nations are African, although that may change depending on the conclusion of UEFA’s World Cup qualifying.
The latest projections have Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia and the Ivory Coast in Pot 3, with Panama the highest-ranked non-hosting Concacaf representative. The Central American side competed at their first World Cup in 2018.
Australia are tournament regulars, while Ecuador could emerge as a ’dark-horse’ after their strong qualifying campaign. Fellow South Americans Paraguay are also likely to end up in Pot 3.
The major nations will likely want to avoid Erling Haaland’s Norway next summer, while Ukraine, Türkiye and Poland have been tipped, along with Italy, as the most likely teams to advance out of the UEFA playoffs.
Projected Pot 4
Nation
FIFA Member Association
Qatar
AFC
Uzbekistan
AFC
DR Congo (via inter-continental playoffs)*
CAF
Saudi Arabia
AFC
Iraq (via inter-continental playoffs)*
AFC
South Africa
CAF
Jordan
AFC
Cabo Verde
CAF
Jamaica*
CONCACAF
Ghana
CAF
Haiti*
CONCACAF
New Zealand
OFC
*pot unconfirmed
There are novices galore in Pot 4, with Uzbekistan, Jordan and Cabo Verde among the nations making their first-ever World Cup appearance in 2026. Steve McLaren’s Jamaica could returned to the international stage for the first time since 1998 once Concacaf qualifying concludes.
Haiti are also in a good position to qualify for the first time since 1974.
The 2022 hosts, Qatar, will be hoping for a more fruitful campaign in North America after impressing in qualifying, while Iraq and the DR Congo are projected to emerge from the inter-continental playoffs.
South Africa are back for the first time since hosting in 2010, while Ghana, Saudi Arabia and New Zealand are more established nations with poor FIFA rankings. The Black Stars failed to qualify for AFCON this year.