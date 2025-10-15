Best Young Central Midfielders to Sign in EA FC 26 Career Mode
In EA FC 26 Career Mode, a great central midfielder is arguably the most important player in your team.
Often the most well-rounded player on the pitch, they’re tasked with doing it all—breaking up opposition attacks, dictating the tempo, launching counterattacks, and even chipping in with vital goals and assists.
There are already plenty of world-class options available to sign, but if, like most Career Mode players, you’re in it for the long-term project, you’ll want players who can shine both now and in the future.
With that in mind, here are the 10 best young central midfielders to sign in EA FC 26 Career Mode—focusing on players aged 23 or under and valued at under £40 million.
10. Javi Guerra (Valencia)
Value: £21.1 million
Age: 22
Rating: 77
Potential: 86
With a four-star weak foot, the Incisive Pass PlayStyle, and well-rounded stats, Javi Guerra is a superb midfield prospect in Career Mode.
Sign him, play him regularly, and within just one season, the Spanish midfielder will already be one of the best in his position.
9. Sverre Nypan (Middlesbrough)
Value: £3.2 million
Age: 18
Rating: 69
Potential: 86
On loan at Middlesbrough from Manchester City, Sverre Nypan is an easy one to snap up in Career Mode—with no real place for him in City’s stacked squad, you can sign him for a real bargain.
He’ll take a bit of development to get up to speed, but with a four-star weak foot and skill moves, plus excellent dribbling and the versatility to play as an attacking midfielder or even a striker, he’s a unique and exciting option for any long-term save.
8. Lewis Miley (Newcastle United)
Value: £6.4 million
Age: 19
Rating: 73
Potential: 86
At first glance, Newcastle United’s Lewis Miley might feel a little slow, but otherwise, his stats are solid across the board—from passing and dribbling to physical attributes—and he also boasts a four-star weak foot.
With the right training and game time, the young Englishman can develop into a superb all-round midfielder.
7. Tygo Land (FC Groningen)
Value: £2.8 million
Age: 19
Rating: 68
Potential: 86
The most affordable signing on this list, Tygo Land is currently on loan at FC Groningen, but once he returns to PSV Eindhoven, you can snap him up for a real bargain.
His stats may be modest to start with, but as the saying goes, nothing worth having comes easy—give him time to develop, and you will be rewarded.
6. Hugo Larsson (Eintracht Frankfurt)
Value: £27.9 million
Age: 21
Rating: 78
Potential: 87
Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Larsson is the kind of central midfielder who thrives on the creative side of the game.
The young Swede—who can also operate as a defensive midfielder—boasts impressive passing, dribbling, pace, and agility, making him an excellent transition player capable of launching attacks from deep and linking defence to attack seamlessly.
5. Arthur Vermeeren (Olympique de Marseille)
Value: £20.4 million
Age: 20
Rating: 77
Potential: 87
Another player currently out on loan, you can snap up Arthur Vermeeren once he returns to Olympique Marseille from RB Leipzig.
So, what do you get? While he’s not the strongest or the quickest (the latter probably needs to be improved with the right development plan), you’ll be getting a fleet-footed, intelligent playmaker capable of unlocking any defence with his soon-to-be elite passing, vision, and ball control.
4. Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain)
Value: £36.2 million
Age: 19
Rating: 80
Potential: 87
One of the more expensive options on this list, but also one of the most versatile, Warren Zaïre-Emery is a gem.
He can play in any midfield role—defensive, central, or attacking—as well as at right back, excelling in each thanks to his well-balanced stats and excellent PlayStyles.
With no glaring weaknesses, the PSG star is the kind of player who can walk straight into most teams and become a long-term cornerstone for your club, no matter how you choose to use him.
3. Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham Hotspur)
Value: £26.8 million
Age: 19
Rating: 78
Potential: 87
What Tottenham and Sweden’s Lucas Bergvall lacks in shooting and crossing, he more than makes up for elsewhere—boasting strong passing, vision, tackling, and physical attributes like aggression and stamina right from the start, all of which will only improve with regular game time.
That combination makes him an ideal defensive-minded midfielder, capable of shielding the back four with pitbull-like intensity before distributing the ball forward with calm and precision.
2. Andrey Santos (Chelsea)
Value: £38.1 million
Age: 21
Rating: 80
Potential: 87
Andrey Santos is relatively easy to lure away from Chelsea, but he won’t come cheap—and for good reason.
The Brazilian already boasts elite stamina, solid strength and aggression, and impressive heading ability despite standing at 5’11”.
With the right development, he has the potential to become one of the best holding midfielders in the game.
1. Mikel Jauregizar (Athletic Club)
Value: £27.9 million
Age: 21
Rating: 78
Potential: 88
The young central midfielder with the highest potential in Career Mode, Athletic Club’s Mikel Jauregizar, is hard to fault.
Already capable of stepping into most squads, he can develop into an elite box-to-box star thanks to his coveted “Relentless” PlayStyle, superb stamina, and well-rounded stats.
His only real weakness? Shooting—but with the right development plan, that’s easily something you can improve.
