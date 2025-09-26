SI

EA FC 26 Wonderkids: The Best Young Players With High Potential

These wonderkids could carry your club for years in EA FC 26's career mode.

Barnaby Lane

Lamine Yamal is the best youngster in EA FC 26, by some margin.
Lamine Yamal is the best youngster in EA FC 26, by some margin. / David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

There are plenty of ways to dive into Career Mode in EA FC 26, the latest edition of the world’s most popular football game.

You could take the easier route, picking a giant with an unlimited budget and turning them into an unstoppable dynasty. Or you might go for the ultimate challenge, starting with a tiny lower-league club and dragging them to the top on a shoestring budget. Of course, there’s always the middle ground too—not too easy, not too hard.

Whichever path you choose, one thing remains the key to long-term success: signing the right young players. Secure the stars of tomorrow early, and they’ll carry your club for seasons to come.

Here, using data from FUTWIZ and CM Tracker, we’ve rounded up the best men's wonderkids (aged 20 and under) in EA FC 26 Career Mode, broken down by position, complete with their current ratings, potential ratings and costs – so you can find the perfect signing no matter your budget.

Best Young Strikers in EA FC 26 Career Mode

Endrick
Endrick is EA FC 26's top young striker. / IMAGO/Pressinphoto

No surprise here—Real Madrid’s wonderkid Endrick tops the list as EA FC 26’s best young striker.

Already one of the highest-rated strikers aged 20 or under, his enormous 91 potential means he can eventually catch up to two highest-rated players in the men’s game right now—Kylian Mbappé and Mohamed Salah.

Chasing Endrick is Lecce's Francesco Camarda and Tottenham’s Mathys Tel, who can 87 and 86 respectively, while fellow Brazilian Vitor Roque and Bologna’s Santiago Castro are also standout prospects worth snapping up.

Player

Club

Age

Rating

Potential

Value (~)

Endrick

Real Madrid

19

77

91

£20m

Francesco Camarda

Lecce

17

65

87

£2m

Mathys Tel

Tottenham Hotspur

20

77

86

£19m

Conrad Harder

RB Leipzig

20

74

85

£7.5m

Eli Junior Kroupi

AFC Bournemouth

19

74

85

£7.5m

Vitor Roque

Real Betis

20

77

85

£18.5m

Charalampos Kostoulas

Brighton & Hove Albion

18

72

85

£4.5m

Chido Obi

Manchester United

17

65

84

£1.5m

Marc Guiu

Chelsea

19

71

84

£3.5m

Christian Kofane

Bayer Leverkusen

19

68

84

£2.5m

Best Young Wingers in EA FC 26 Career Mode

Rio Ngumoha
Rio Ngumoha has a bright future ahead of him. / George Wood/Getty Images

Again, no surprises here: Lamine Yamal tops the list of young wingers in EA FC 26.

The 2025 Ballon d’Or runner-up is already rated 89 overall, making him one of the best players in the entire game right now. Even scarier? His potential climbs to 95, putting him in the same conversation as the greatest players ever seen in EA FC (or FIFA).

Of course, such talent doesn’t come cheap—expect to pay around £119 million.

For those on a tighter budget, however, there are some gems out wide. The standout is Liverpool’s Rio Ngumoha. With a potential ceiling of 88 but a price tag of just £2.5 million, he’s arguably the single best-value signing in the entire Career Mode.

Player

Club

Age

Position

Rating

Potential

Value (~)

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona

18

RM

89

95

£119m

Désiré Doué

Paris Saint-Germain

20

RW

85

91

£68m

Estêvão

Chelsea

18

RM

78

89

£24m

Arda Güler

Real Madrid

20

RM

81

89

£45.5m

Rio Ngumoha

Liverpool

17

LM

68

88

£2.5m

Geovany Quenda

Sporting CP

18

RM

76

88

£14m

Antonio Nusa

RB Leipzig

20

LM

76

88

£14.5m

Pablo García

Real Betis

19

RM

68

87

£2.5m

Assane Diao Diaoune

Como

20

LM

76

87

£8m

Ethan Nwaneri

Arsenal

18

RW

76

87

£12.5m

Best Young Midfielders in EA FC 26 Career Mode

João Neves
João Neves is EA FC 26's best young midfielder. / LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

From CAMs who slice open defenses to CDMs shielding the back four – and those tireless box-to-box engines – midfielders form the spine of any successful team. It’s no different in EA FC 26 Career Mode.

At the top of the list of the best young midfielders in the game is Paris Saint-Germain’s João Neves. Already rated 85 overall with a potential ceiling of 90, he’s the most complete young midfielder you can buy – though he’ll cost you around £64 million.

His teammate Warren Zaïre-Emery is another gem from the French capital. With a potential of 87 and valued at roughly £33 million, he’s slightly cheaper but just as reliable.

If your budget isn’t in PSG territory, there are plenty of bargains. Rodrigo Mora (Porto) and Kees Smit (AZ Alkmaar) both have the attributes to grow into world-class players. But the true steal of the bunch is Ajax’s Jorthy Mokio. Available for under £1 million with a potential of 89, he’s easily one of the best value signings in Career Mode.

Player

Club

Age

Position

Rating

Potential

Value (~)

João Neves

Paris Saint-Germain

20

CM

85

90

£64m

Jorthy Mokio

Ajax

17

CDM

70

89

£800,000

Rodrigo Mora

Porto

18

CAM

76

89

£14m

Kenan Yıldız

Juventus

20

CAM

79

89

£31m

Franco Mastantuono

Real Madrid

18

CAM

77

88

£17.5m

Lucas Bergvall

Tottenham Hotspur

19

CM

77

87

£18m

Kees Smit

AZ Alkmaar

19

CAM

72

87

£4.5m

Arthur Vermeeren

Marseille

20

CM

77

87

£18.5m

Warren Zaïre-Emery

Paris Saint-Germain

19

CM

80

87

£33m

Lennart Karl

Bayern Munich

17

CAM

63

87

£1m

Best Young Defenders in EA FC 26 Career Mode

Jorrel Hato
Jorrel Hato is one of the best defensive signings you can make in EA FC 26 Career Mode. / IMAGO/Pro Shots

If you’re after a bargain centre-back with huge potential in EA FC 26 Career Mode, the Bundesliga is the place to look.

VfB Stuttgart’s Finn Jeltsch and Hamburger SV’s Luka Vušković are both available for around £4 million, yet each can develop into defenders rated as high as 87.

If you want the very best though, you’ll need to spend big. Real Madrid’s Dean Huijsen and Chelsea’s Jorrel Hato boast the highest ceilings of any young defenders in EA FC 26, but naturally come with a hefty price tag. Whether they’re worth the investment comes down to your club’s finances and long-term ambitions.

Player

Club

Age

Position

Rating

Potential

Value (~)

Jorrel Hato

Chelsea

19

LB

78

89

£23.5m

Dean Huijsen

Real Madrid

20

CB

82

89

£45m

Pau Cubarsí

Barcelona

18

CB

82

88

£32.5m

Givairo Read

Feyenoord

19

RB

75

88

£10.5m

Finn Jeltsch

VfB Stuttgart

19

CB

72

87

£4m

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Arsenal

18

LB

78

87

£22.5m

Luka Vušković

Hamburger SV

18

CB

72

87

£4m

El Chadaille Bitshiabu

RB Leipzig

20

CB

75

87

£10.5m

Pietro Comuzzo

Fiorentina

20

CB

74

86

£8m

Leny Yoro

Manchester United

17

CB

78

86

£23m

Best Young Goalkeepers in EA FC 26 Career Mode

You'll want Guillaume Restes in your team.
You'll want Guillaume Restes in your team. / Getty

In the footballing world, goalkeepers often blossom later in their careers—and EA FC 26 Career Mode reflects that.

You won’t find many 20-and-under wonderkids with sky-high ceilings like Yamal or Endrick, but what you will find is a wide selection of affordable young shot-stoppers who can lock down the position for years to come.

There are still a couple of clear standouts, though. Guillaume Restes (Toulouse) leads the way with a potential of 86, while Matthieu Epolo (Standard Liège) isn’t far behind on 85. Both are solid long-term options, and while Epolo is the cheaper of the two, Restes feels like the safest bet if you want a keeper capable of hitting near-elite levels.

Player

Club

Age

Rating

Potential

Value (~)

Guillaume Restes

Toulouse

20

78

86

£21.5m

Matthieu Epolo

Standard Liege

20

73

85

£5m

Dennis Seimen

SC Paderborn 07

19

66

84

£1.5m

Mike Penders

RC Strasbourg

20

73

84

£4.5m

Lucca Brughmans

Genk

17

59

82

£500,000

Tiago Pereira Cardoso

Borussia Monchengladbach

19

67

82

£1.5m

Robin Risser

RC Lens

20

72

82

£3.5m

Ewen Jaouen

Stade de Reims

19

68

82

£2m

Mathys Niflore

USL Dunkerque

18

63

81

£900,000

Joeri Heerkens

Ajax

19

64

80

£1m

How to Grow Wonderkids in EA FC 26 Career Mode

EA FC 26 is the latest edition of the world's most-popular football gaming series.
EA FC 26 is the latest edition of the world's most-popular football gaming series. / EA Sports

There are several factors that contribute to the growth of wonderkids, and other players with room to develop, in EA FC 26 Career Mode.

First and foremost, they need to play. Their development depends on the bonus they earn from minutes and performance, so it’s highly recommended to play the games rather than simulate them all. This gives you better control and helps them perform at their best.

The second factor is utilising player development plans. This Career Mode tool allows you to assign a specific role to a player, focus on improving certain key attributes, or even change their position over time. Pick the shortest-duration plan that fits your goals and review it every couple of months to ensure it’s still the best approach for your player.

EA Sports has also added a number of new features in EA FC 26 to make youth development easier than ever.

You can now make substitutions during Youth Tournaments to adjust if a game isn’t going your way, disable the Youth Academy entirely to manually control player progression, or focus entirely on academy players with the new Youth Revolution mode, which disables transfers. There are also Youth-Specific Challenges that reward you for using and developing academy players.

There’s never been a better time to turn a wonderkid into a world-beater.

