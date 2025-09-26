EA FC 26 Wonderkids: The Best Young Players With High Potential
There are plenty of ways to dive into Career Mode in EA FC 26, the latest edition of the world’s most popular football game.
You could take the easier route, picking a giant with an unlimited budget and turning them into an unstoppable dynasty. Or you might go for the ultimate challenge, starting with a tiny lower-league club and dragging them to the top on a shoestring budget. Of course, there’s always the middle ground too—not too easy, not too hard.
Whichever path you choose, one thing remains the key to long-term success: signing the right young players. Secure the stars of tomorrow early, and they’ll carry your club for seasons to come.
Here, using data from FUTWIZ and CM Tracker, we’ve rounded up the best men's wonderkids (aged 20 and under) in EA FC 26 Career Mode, broken down by position, complete with their current ratings, potential ratings and costs – so you can find the perfect signing no matter your budget.
Best Young Strikers in EA FC 26 Career Mode
No surprise here—Real Madrid’s wonderkid Endrick tops the list as EA FC 26’s best young striker.
Already one of the highest-rated strikers aged 20 or under, his enormous 91 potential means he can eventually catch up to two highest-rated players in the men’s game right now—Kylian Mbappé and Mohamed Salah.
Chasing Endrick is Lecce's Francesco Camarda and Tottenham’s Mathys Tel, who can 87 and 86 respectively, while fellow Brazilian Vitor Roque and Bologna’s Santiago Castro are also standout prospects worth snapping up.
Player
Club
Age
Rating
Potential
Value (~)
Endrick
Real Madrid
19
77
91
£20m
Francesco Camarda
Lecce
17
65
87
£2m
Mathys Tel
Tottenham Hotspur
20
77
86
£19m
Conrad Harder
RB Leipzig
20
74
85
£7.5m
Eli Junior Kroupi
AFC Bournemouth
19
74
85
£7.5m
Vitor Roque
Real Betis
20
77
85
£18.5m
Charalampos Kostoulas
Brighton & Hove Albion
18
72
85
£4.5m
Chido Obi
Manchester United
17
65
84
£1.5m
Marc Guiu
Chelsea
19
71
84
£3.5m
Christian Kofane
Bayer Leverkusen
19
68
84
£2.5m
Best Young Wingers in EA FC 26 Career Mode
Again, no surprises here: Lamine Yamal tops the list of young wingers in EA FC 26.
The 2025 Ballon d’Or runner-up is already rated 89 overall, making him one of the best players in the entire game right now. Even scarier? His potential climbs to 95, putting him in the same conversation as the greatest players ever seen in EA FC (or FIFA).
Of course, such talent doesn’t come cheap—expect to pay around £119 million.
For those on a tighter budget, however, there are some gems out wide. The standout is Liverpool’s Rio Ngumoha. With a potential ceiling of 88 but a price tag of just £2.5 million, he’s arguably the single best-value signing in the entire Career Mode.
Player
Club
Age
Position
Rating
Potential
Value (~)
Lamine Yamal
Barcelona
18
RM
89
95
£119m
Désiré Doué
Paris Saint-Germain
20
RW
85
91
£68m
Estêvão
Chelsea
18
RM
78
89
£24m
Arda Güler
Real Madrid
20
RM
81
89
£45.5m
Rio Ngumoha
Liverpool
17
LM
68
88
£2.5m
Geovany Quenda
Sporting CP
18
RM
76
88
£14m
Antonio Nusa
RB Leipzig
20
LM
76
88
£14.5m
Pablo García
Real Betis
19
RM
68
87
£2.5m
Assane Diao Diaoune
Como
20
LM
76
87
£8m
Ethan Nwaneri
Arsenal
18
RW
76
87
£12.5m
Best Young Midfielders in EA FC 26 Career Mode
From CAMs who slice open defenses to CDMs shielding the back four – and those tireless box-to-box engines – midfielders form the spine of any successful team. It’s no different in EA FC 26 Career Mode.
At the top of the list of the best young midfielders in the game is Paris Saint-Germain’s João Neves. Already rated 85 overall with a potential ceiling of 90, he’s the most complete young midfielder you can buy – though he’ll cost you around £64 million.
His teammate Warren Zaïre-Emery is another gem from the French capital. With a potential of 87 and valued at roughly £33 million, he’s slightly cheaper but just as reliable.
If your budget isn’t in PSG territory, there are plenty of bargains. Rodrigo Mora (Porto) and Kees Smit (AZ Alkmaar) both have the attributes to grow into world-class players. But the true steal of the bunch is Ajax’s Jorthy Mokio. Available for under £1 million with a potential of 89, he’s easily one of the best value signings in Career Mode.
Player
Club
Age
Position
Rating
Potential
Value (~)
João Neves
Paris Saint-Germain
20
CM
85
90
£64m
Jorthy Mokio
Ajax
17
CDM
70
89
£800,000
Rodrigo Mora
Porto
18
CAM
76
89
£14m
Kenan Yıldız
Juventus
20
CAM
79
89
£31m
Franco Mastantuono
Real Madrid
18
CAM
77
88
£17.5m
Lucas Bergvall
Tottenham Hotspur
19
CM
77
87
£18m
Kees Smit
AZ Alkmaar
19
CAM
72
87
£4.5m
Arthur Vermeeren
Marseille
20
CM
77
87
£18.5m
Warren Zaïre-Emery
Paris Saint-Germain
19
CM
80
87
£33m
Lennart Karl
Bayern Munich
17
CAM
63
87
£1m
Best Young Defenders in EA FC 26 Career Mode
If you’re after a bargain centre-back with huge potential in EA FC 26 Career Mode, the Bundesliga is the place to look.
VfB Stuttgart’s Finn Jeltsch and Hamburger SV’s Luka Vušković are both available for around £4 million, yet each can develop into defenders rated as high as 87.
If you want the very best though, you’ll need to spend big. Real Madrid’s Dean Huijsen and Chelsea’s Jorrel Hato boast the highest ceilings of any young defenders in EA FC 26, but naturally come with a hefty price tag. Whether they’re worth the investment comes down to your club’s finances and long-term ambitions.
Player
Club
Age
Position
Rating
Potential
Value (~)
Jorrel Hato
Chelsea
19
LB
78
89
£23.5m
Dean Huijsen
Real Madrid
20
CB
82
89
£45m
Pau Cubarsí
Barcelona
18
CB
82
88
£32.5m
Givairo Read
Feyenoord
19
RB
75
88
£10.5m
Finn Jeltsch
VfB Stuttgart
19
CB
72
87
£4m
Myles Lewis-Skelly
Arsenal
18
LB
78
87
£22.5m
Luka Vušković
Hamburger SV
18
CB
72
87
£4m
El Chadaille Bitshiabu
RB Leipzig
20
CB
75
87
£10.5m
Pietro Comuzzo
Fiorentina
20
CB
74
86
£8m
Leny Yoro
Manchester United
17
CB
78
86
£23m
Best Young Goalkeepers in EA FC 26 Career Mode
In the footballing world, goalkeepers often blossom later in their careers—and EA FC 26 Career Mode reflects that.
You won’t find many 20-and-under wonderkids with sky-high ceilings like Yamal or Endrick, but what you will find is a wide selection of affordable young shot-stoppers who can lock down the position for years to come.
There are still a couple of clear standouts, though. Guillaume Restes (Toulouse) leads the way with a potential of 86, while Matthieu Epolo (Standard Liège) isn’t far behind on 85. Both are solid long-term options, and while Epolo is the cheaper of the two, Restes feels like the safest bet if you want a keeper capable of hitting near-elite levels.
Player
Club
Age
Rating
Potential
Value (~)
Guillaume Restes
Toulouse
20
78
86
£21.5m
Matthieu Epolo
Standard Liege
20
73
85
£5m
Dennis Seimen
SC Paderborn 07
19
66
84
£1.5m
Mike Penders
RC Strasbourg
20
73
84
£4.5m
Lucca Brughmans
Genk
17
59
82
£500,000
Tiago Pereira Cardoso
Borussia Monchengladbach
19
67
82
£1.5m
Robin Risser
RC Lens
20
72
82
£3.5m
Ewen Jaouen
Stade de Reims
19
68
82
£2m
Mathys Niflore
USL Dunkerque
18
63
81
£900,000
Joeri Heerkens
Ajax
19
64
80
£1m
How to Grow Wonderkids in EA FC 26 Career Mode
There are several factors that contribute to the growth of wonderkids, and other players with room to develop, in EA FC 26 Career Mode.
First and foremost, they need to play. Their development depends on the bonus they earn from minutes and performance, so it’s highly recommended to play the games rather than simulate them all. This gives you better control and helps them perform at their best.
The second factor is utilising player development plans. This Career Mode tool allows you to assign a specific role to a player, focus on improving certain key attributes, or even change their position over time. Pick the shortest-duration plan that fits your goals and review it every couple of months to ensure it’s still the best approach for your player.
EA Sports has also added a number of new features in EA FC 26 to make youth development easier than ever.
You can now make substitutions during Youth Tournaments to adjust if a game isn’t going your way, disable the Youth Academy entirely to manually control player progression, or focus entirely on academy players with the new Youth Revolution mode, which disables transfers. There are also Youth-Specific Challenges that reward you for using and developing academy players.
There’s never been a better time to turn a wonderkid into a world-beater.