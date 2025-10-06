Best Young Goalkeepers to Sign in EA FC 26 Career Mode
In EA FC 26 Career Mode, signing the right goalkeeper can be the difference between success and failure.
Get it right, and you’ll have a rock at the back—a stalwart who lays the foundation for clean sheets and silverware. Get it wrong, and a leaky defence could derail your push to the top.
But Career Mode isn’t just about the present—it’s about building for the future. That’s why young goalkeepers with high potential are such smart investments. Bring in the right one, and you could have a world-beater guarding your net for years to come.
With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the 10 best young goalkeepers to sign in EA FC 26 Career Mode—players aged 23 or under, packed with potential, and available for under £40 million.
10. Mike Penders (RC Strasbourg)
Value: £4.5 million
Age: 19
Rating: 73
Potential: 84
On loan at RC Strasbourg from sister club Chelsea, Mike Penders is a bargain pickup who, with the right experience and training, can develop into a reliable long-term option between the sticks.
Already boasting strong long-passing, he’s an excellent choice if you want a goalkeeper who can confidently play out from the back.
Oh, and he's 6’7”.
9. Dennis Seimen (Paderborn 07)
Value: £1.6 million
Age: 19
Rating: 66
Potential: 84
As far as bargain young goalkeepers with solid potential go, you’ll struggle to find many better than Dennis Seimen.
Currently on loan at SC Paderborn 07 from Stuttgart, he’s affordable, promising, and—for those who care about the little details—already has a face scan in-game.
8. Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro (AZ Alkmaar)
Value: £3.2 million
Age: 20
Rating: 71
Potential: 84
Another bargain signing is Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro of AZ Alkmaar (good luck to the commentators).
He boasts excellent reflexes, a rare three-star weak foot for a goalkeeper, and comes with the added bonus of low wages—just £2,200 per week—making him a smart pickup for managers on a budget.
7. Matthieu Epolo (Standard Liege)
Value: £5.2 million
Age: 20
Rating: 73
Potential: 85
Matthieu Epolo is valued at just over £5 million, but if you’d rather skip negotiations, his release clause is set at a little over £8 million.
The Standard Liège prospect is already well-rounded across the board, particularly excelling at diving, and has the potential to grow into a genuine top shot-stopper.
A no-brainer signing, if you ask us.
6. Maarten Vandevoordt (RB Leipzig)
Value: £11.5 million
Age: 23
Rating: 76
Potential: 86
If you like your goalkeeper to act as a sweeper and get involved in build-up play, RB Leipzig’s Maarten Vandevoordt is your man. With solid passing, he’s comfortable joining in as a playmaker from the back.
He’s not the youngest prospect around, nor the cheapest, but he’s a strong mid-tier option—reliable now, with enough room left to improve.
5. Konstantinos Tzolakis (Olympiacos)
Value: £24.5 million
Age: 22
Rating: 79
Potential: 86
If you’re working with a medium-sized budget, Konstantinos Tzolakis is one of your best options. At 22 years old, he’s ready to step in as a starter right away and still has plenty of room to grow.
An excellent shot-stopper with sharp reactions, he’ll give you reliability between the posts—though his distribution could use some improvement.
4. Guillaume Restes (Toulouse)
Value: £21.5 million
Age: 20
Rating: 78
Potential: 86
What’s not to like about Toulouse’s Guillaume Restes?
At just 20 years old, he’s already a solid option in goal, and with the right development, you can push him past his potential to become one of the best in the world.
He also comes at a relatively bargain price, boasts a three-star weak foot, and great reactions—making him a smart investment for any Career Mode save.
3. Anatoliy Trubin (Benfica)
Value: £29 million
Age: 23
Rating: 80
Potential: 87
With a rating of 80, Anatoliy Trubin can already step in and perform for almost any team, just as he’s currently doing as Benfica’s first-choice goalkeeper.
Low wages, well-rounded stats, and a face scan make him an attractive prospect, though his passing still leaves something to be desired.
2. Senne Lammens (Manchester United)
Value: £22.3 million
Age: 22
Rating: 78
Potential: 87
Being from a Premier League club—he recently joined Manchester United—Senne Lammens comes with a high salary of nearly £30,000 per week. However, his transfer fee is still affordable for mid-table teams.
Standing at 6’4”, he boasts an impressive four-star weak foot, superb strength, and otherwise well-rounded stats. With the potential to develop into one of the best goalkeepers in the game, he’s likely worth the investment if you can afford to prize him away from his new club.
1. Lucas Chevalier (Paris Saint-Germain)
Value: £35.6 million
Age: 22
Rating: 83
Potential: 88
Signed by Paris Saint-Germain to essentially replace Gianluigi Donnarumma, Lucas Chevalier is the most expensive young goalkeeper in EA FC 26 Career Mode—and for good reason: he’s the best.
With the right development, he can become the top keeper in the entire game and can already slot into almost any starting lineup. Prizing him away from PSG will take effort—and money—but in terms of potential, few come close.