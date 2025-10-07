Best Young Left Backs to Sign in EA FC 26 Career Mode
Unlike at right back, EAFC 26 Career Mode is packed with young left back talent, giving you plenty of options to secure a long-term solution for your club.
From lightning-fast wing backs who can whip in pinpoint crosses to more versatile players capable of slotting in at centre back or midfield, we’ve rounded up the 10 best young left backs to sign in Career Mode – all 23 or under and valued under £40 million.
10. Destiny Udogie (Tottenham Hotspur)
Value: £23.1 million
Age: 22
Rating: 80
Potential: 84
Incredibly fast, powerful, and an excellent crosser, Destiny Udogie is one of the best young left back options if you want a player who can surge forward and make an impact in the final third—all while remaining rock-solid defensively.
9. Yaimar Medina (KRC Genk)
Value: £3 million
Age: 20
Rating: 70
Potential: 84
Though he’ll need some development, Genk’s Yaimar Medina has all the attributes to become a superstar attacking left back—or even a left winger.
Blisteringly quick with sharp agility and solid crossing, he’s a genuine threat going forward, though his defensive awareness and physicality still need work. At just £3 million, though, he’s a bargain you can’t really pass up.
8. Patrick Dorgu (Manchester United)
Value: £9.7 million
Age: 20
Rating: 75
Potential: 84
You’re probably starting to notice a trend here—like Udogie and Medina, Manchester United’s Patrick Dorgu excels going forward, boasting good pace, passing, crossing, and agility.
To turn him into a top Career Mode talent, though, you’ll need a focused development plan to improve his defensive abilities.
7. Diego León (Manchester United)
Value: £1.5 million
Age: 18
Rating: 64
Potential: 85
One of the most budget-friendly options on this list, Manchester United’s Diego León can develop from a promising youngster into a reliable starter for nearly any team in just a few seasons.
He already offers impressive pace and agility, giving him a strong foundation to build on.
6. Miguel Gutiérrez (Napoli)
Value: £27.9 million
Age: 23
Rating: 81
Potential: 85
Napoli’s new signing Miguel Gutiérrez may not have massive growth potential, but he’s perfect if you want a player who can slot straight into your lineup and make an impact quickly.
The Spaniard is impressively well-rounded, contributing both defensively and going forward—though he comes at a premium price.
5. Nathaniel Brown (Eintracht Frankfurt)
Value: £18.2 million
Age: 22
Rating: 77
Potential: 85
Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown breaks the mold a bit. While he’s fast—his acceleration outshines his top-end sprint speed—he combines excellent crossing and dribbling with solid defensive attributes.
The German also packs four-star skill moves, making him a treat for players who like to add a bit of flair to their game.
4. Milos Kerkez (Liverpool)
Value: £33.5 million
Age: 21
Rating: 82
Potential: 86
He won’t come cheap, and his wages are on the higher side, but if you can afford him—and tempt him away from his new club Liverpool—Milos Kerkez is one of the top left backs to sign in EA FC 26 Career Mode.
The Hungarian is exceptionally well-rounded, with no major weaknesses and strong PlayStyles that make him a complete asset on the flank.
3. Lewis Hall (Newcastle United)
Value: £24.9 million
Age: 20
Rating: 80
Potential: 86
Already ready to step straight into your starting XI, Lewis Hall is a talent for both now and the future, with the potential to grow into one of the best left backs in the game.
His physical attributes will need some development to turn him into a complete all-rounder, but beyond that, there’s very little to complain about—aside from perhaps his price.
2. Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal)
Value: £22.7 million
Age: 18
Rating: 78
Potential: 87
Thanks to his versatility to also slot into central midfield, Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly combines elite playmaking ability for a full back with solid defensive skills and physicality to match—even if he’s not the tallest on the pitch.
1. Jorrel Hato (Chelsea)
Value: £23.4 million
Age: 19
Rating: 78
Potential: 89
No young left back boasts higher potential than Chelsea’s summer signing Jorrel Hato, who can reach an incredible 89 rating—making him one of the very best in the game if he fulfills it.
He’s well-rounded across the board: excellent PlayStyles, the versatility to slot in at centre back, plus pace, strength, jumping, and passing. At £23.4 million, he’s an absolute bargain for a player of this calibre.
Best Young Left Backs in EA FC 26 Career Mode
Player
Club
Age
Value
Rating
Potential
Jorrel Hato
Chelsea
19
£23.4m
78
89
Myles Lewis-Skelly
Arsenal
18
£22.7m
78
87
Lewis Hall
20
£24.9m
80
86
Milos Kerkez
Liverpool
21
£33.5m
82
86
Nathaniel Brown
Eintracht Frankfurt
22
£18.2m
77
85
Miguel Gutiérrez
Napoli
23
£27.9m
81
85
Diego Leon
Manchester United
18
£1.5m
64
85
Patrick Dorgu
Manchester United
20
£9.7m
75
84
Yaimar Medina
KRC Genk
20
£3m
70
84
Destiny Udogie
22
£23.1m
80
84