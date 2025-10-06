Best Young Right Backs to Sign in EA FC 26 Career Mode
Full backs are more important than ever in EA FC 26. Whether you favor counter-pressing or wing play, their influence on the game can’t be overstated.
In Career Mode, though, it’s not just about finding quality players for the present—you’ll want young right backs who can grow with your team and become long-term pillars, whether you’re managing a European giant or guiding a smaller club to glory.
With that in mind, we’ve pulled together the best young right backs in EA FC 26 Career Mode (don’t worry, we’ll get to the left backs in a separate story) – all under 23 and valued at less than £40 million, offering the perfect blend of quality, potential, and affordability for your squad.
10. Rico Lewis (Manchester City)
Value: £15.9 million
Age: 20
Rating: 77
Potential: 84
One of the most complete players on this list, Manchester City's Rico Lewis boasts solid stats across the board—from passing and defending to pace—and offers serious versatility, able to slot in at right back, left back, or even in central midfield.
That said, his astronomical wages at City could be a stumbling block for many clubs.
9. Kyriani Sabbe (Club Brugge)
Value: £3.5 million
Age: 20
Rating: 71
Potential: 84
At just 5’8” with blistering pace, Club Bruges' Kyriani Sabbe is a pocket rocket who offers a real attacking threat down the right flank—and at a bargain price.
His lackluster defending, however, might make him better suited to a right midfield role, where he can also serve as a versatile alternative.
8. Elias Baum (Eintracht Frankfurt)
Value: £4.5 million
Age: 19
Rating: 72
Potential: 84
Like Sabbe, Elias Baum can play as a right midfielder, but unlike Sabbe, the German is better suited to right back thanks to his solid defensive attributes, phenomenal stamina, and impressive pace – making him ideal for a full back who can surge up and down the wing.
His passing and crossing, however, will need some work if you want him to become a genuine attacking threat.
7. Josh Acheampong (Chelsea)
Value: £2.9 million
Age: 19
Rating: 70
Potential: 85
A very affordable signing with plenty of potential, Chelsea's Josh Acheampong is a solid pick—even if you don’t need him strictly at right back.
Tall and technically astute, he can slot in at centre back, right midfield, or even as a defensive midfielder.
6. Martim Fernandes (Porto)
Value: £9.3 million
Age: 19
Rating: 75
Potential: 85
With great pace, sharp short passing, accurate crossing, and solid standing and sliding tackles, Porto's Martim Fernandes is a well-rounded right back who can contribute at both ends of the pitch while still having room to grow.
His 'Whipped Pass' PlayStyle makes his crosses even more dangerous, adding real firepower to your attacking play.
5. Wesley (AS Roma)
Value: £18.2 million
Age: 21
Rating: 77
Potential: 85
Already one of the fastest in his position, with brilliant dribbling, agility, positioning, and strong crossing and passing, AS Roma's Wesley is a complete offensive threat, making him one of the best attacking full backs you can sign in Career Mode.
His defending and physical attributes aren’t shabby either and can be drastically improved with the right training, turning him into a truly all-around right back.
4. Jon Mikel Aramburu (Real Sociedad)
Value: £18.2 million
Age: 22
Rating: 77
Potential: 85
Jon Mikel Aramburu is a like-for-like option with Wesley in terms of price and potential, but while Wesley shines going forward, Aramburu makes his mark—or has the potential to do so—on the defensive side.
For anyone after a more solid, traditional right back in a back four, few come as promising as the Real Sociedad man.
3. Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge)
Value: £5.6 million
Age: 20
Rating: 73
Potential: 86
Another Club Brugge right back with bags of potential, Joaquin Seys brings solid pace, an impressive four-star weak foot, and the versatility to slot in at left back. Add in his high ceiling, and he’s a smart pick for the future.
His defensive stats may start off on the low side, but with the right development, they can grow significantly.
2. Tino Livramento (Newcastle United)
Value: £25.6 million
Age: 22
Rating: 80
Potential: 86
Newcastle's Tino Livramento has the tools to start for most teams right now, and the potential to develop into a top-tier full back capable of playing on either flank.
He may not specialize in one particular area, but his all-around quality makes him one of the most complete young defenders in the game.
1. Givairo Read (Feyenoord)
Value: £10.4 million
Age: 19
Rating: 75
Potential: 88
Feyenoord’s Givairo Read is the best young right-back to sign in EA FC 26 Career Mode—and it’s not even close.
Highest ceiling of any player in his position? Check. Bargain price? Check. Solid offensive and defensive stats? Check. Tall and strong, yet also agile? Check. Great PlayStyles? Check.
Simply put—get him in your team.
Best Young Right Backs in EA FC 26 Career Mode
Player
Club
Age
Value
Rating
Potential
Givairo Read
Feyenoord
19
£10.4 millon
75
88
Tino Livramento
Newcastle United
22
£25.6 million
80
86
Joaquin Seys
Club Brugge
20
£5.6 million
73
86
Jon Mikel Aramburu
Real Sociedad
22
£18.2 million
77
85
Wesley
AS Roma
21
£18.2 million
77
85
Martim Fernandes
Porto
19
£9.3 million
75
85
Josh Acheampong
Chelsea
19
£2.9 million
70
85
Elias Baum
Eintracht Frankfurt
19
£4.5 million
72
84
Kyriani Sabbe
Club Brugge
20
£3.5 million
71
84
Rico Lewis
Manchester City
20
£15.9 million
77
84