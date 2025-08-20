The Biggest Snubs From PFA Team of the Year
The 2025 PFA Premier League Team of the Year has been announced and it’s unsurprisingly ruffled feathers among football supporters.
Many names pick themselves, such as Mohamed Salah and Ryan Gravenberch after they scooped the Premier League Players’ Player and Young Player of the Season awards respectively for last season, but others are more debatable.
There are some notable omissions in the lineup as four of the traditional ‘big six’—Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur—have been snubbed entirely, sending social media into a characteristically wild frenzy.
Here are some of the biggest snubs from the 2025 PFA Team of the Year.
Marc Cucurella
Ex-Bournemouth star and recent Liverpool signing Milos Kerkez is the left back in the PFA Team of the Year after an impressive 2024–25 season on England’s south coast. However, while the Hungarian dazzled for the Cherries last term and earned his move to the Premier League champions, there is an argument that Marc Cucurella was the division’s leading left back.
The Spain international was integral to Chelsea’s push for the top four and caught the eye with his versatility. While defensively sound and ferocious in the tackle, Cucurella also boasted some exceptional attacking numbers, registering five goals and an assist in the Premier League courtesy of the freedom given to him by Enzo Maresca.
Moisés Caicedo
It’s near impossible to argue against the selection of Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister in the PFA Team of the Year—which appears to be a lopsided 4-3-3—but it could be said that Moisés Caicedo is a more worthy final member of the midfield trio than Declan Rice. Both enjoyed impressive campaigns but Caicedo’s performances were arguably superior.
Sure, Rice’s attacking numbers are far better given his role in the Arsenal team, but Caicedo’s defensive displays were ridiculously consistent. He was an essential cog in Chelsea’s midfield, shining with his stellar distribution, defensive awareness and exceptional ball-winning abilities. While not a glaring omission, he might feel hard done by.
Cole Palmer
After a ludicrously special debut season with Chelsea, Cole Palmer produced a more ordinary campaign in 2024–25. The attacking midfielder wasn’t at his scintillating best for much of the term, but is arguably now a victim of his own success given the colossal expectations set for the England international.
Palmer still managed 15 goals and eight assists in the Premier League last season despite a drop in standards, which was a higher total of goal contributions than all but five players across the division. Perhaps there is no obvious place for Palmer in this year’s team, but his output is worthy of mentioning.
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes’s omission from the PFA Team of the Year can be largely attributed to Manchester United’s dismal performances in 2024–25. The Portuguese, as ever, was a shining light for the Red Devils during an incredibly gloomy campaign which saw them finish 15th and embarrass themselves on countless occasions.
Fernandes was United’s only saving grace in the darkness and arguably his performances are made all the more remarkable given the struggles and mediocrity of those around him. The midfielder produced eight goals and ten assists in the Premier League, a tally that extends to 19 goals and 18 assists in all competitions.
Bryan Mbeumo
Bryan Mbeumo is one of only two players to be nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season but not feature in the PFA Team of the Year. The Cameroon international, who has now joined Manchester United, enjoyed a terrific campaign with Brentford as he produced a staggering 20 goals and seven assists in the Premier League.
Of course, displacing Salah at right wing was always going to be impossible, but given the fluidity of the positions in the PFA Team of the Year, Mbeumo could easily have replaced Chris Wood in the forward line. Managing such dazzling numbers in a Brentford shirt is not to be underestimated.
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland has grown accustomed to attending awards ceremonies since his move to Manchester City but the striker wasn’t involved in this year’s PFA gathering. Despite scoring 22 times in the Premier League last season, Wood and Alexander Isak were favoured as orthodox strikers in the Team of the Year.
Haaland should make his way back into the lineup come 2026, especially if City return to their previous levels, but the towering Norwegian may feel aggrieved to have missed out on the XI. Even in his more human seasons, he’s one of the most devastating attacking threats on the planet.